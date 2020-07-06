LP1 Research - #52

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony range walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities garage pet friendly

Tastefully designed, the first-floor offers a living room open to the kitchen with plenty of natural light and beautiful ceramic tile floors. The high-end kitchen offers an abundance of storage with custom cabinets, gas stove, stainless appliances, stone backsplash, and granite. Large dining room off kitchen. Guest bedroom/office on the main level, with a 3/4 bath. 3 beds 2 baths upstairs. 1 bed in the basement and 3/4 bath. The expansive master retreat offers a 5 piece master bath with a walk-in closet. Large loft upstairs for a separate family room. Huge deck off the kitchen offers privacy with lockable direct park access in back. 2+ car garage. Washer/dryer included. Solid built and quiet. Lots of storage, with finished basement. Very quiet neighborhood at end of culdesac. Eagleview Elementary is less than a 1-minute walk. Other schools within 2 miles are Stargate Charter, Horizon High, Prairie Hills. Available now. Security deposit is 1 month's rent. Owner open to small dogs.