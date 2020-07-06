All apartments in Thornton
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

LP1 Research - #52

13188 Clermont Circle · No Longer Available
Location

13188 Clermont Circle, Thornton, CO 80241

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
garage
pet friendly
Tastefully designed, the first-floor offers a living room open to the kitchen with plenty of natural light and beautiful ceramic tile floors. The high-end kitchen offers an abundance of storage with custom cabinets, gas stove, stainless appliances, stone backsplash, and granite. Large dining room off kitchen. Guest bedroom/office on the main level, with a 3/4 bath. 3 beds 2 baths upstairs. 1 bed in the basement and 3/4 bath. The expansive master retreat offers a 5 piece master bath with a walk-in closet. Large loft upstairs for a separate family room. Huge deck off the kitchen offers privacy with lockable direct park access in back. 2+ car garage. Washer/dryer included. Solid built and quiet. Lots of storage, with finished basement. Very quiet neighborhood at end of culdesac. Eagleview Elementary is less than a 1-minute walk. Other schools within 2 miles are Stargate Charter, Horizon High, Prairie Hills. Available now. Security deposit is 1 month's rent. Owner open to small dogs.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does LP1 Research - #52 have any available units?
LP1 Research - #52 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Thornton, CO.
How much is rent in Thornton, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Thornton Rent Report.
What amenities does LP1 Research - #52 have?
Some of LP1 Research - #52's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is LP1 Research - #52 currently offering any rent specials?
LP1 Research - #52 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is LP1 Research - #52 pet-friendly?
Yes, LP1 Research - #52 is pet friendly.
Does LP1 Research - #52 offer parking?
Yes, LP1 Research - #52 offers parking.
Does LP1 Research - #52 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, LP1 Research - #52 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does LP1 Research - #52 have a pool?
No, LP1 Research - #52 does not have a pool.
Does LP1 Research - #52 have accessible units?
No, LP1 Research - #52 does not have accessible units.
Does LP1 Research - #52 have units with dishwashers?
No, LP1 Research - #52 does not have units with dishwashers.

