9886 Milwaukee Street

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Newley renovated 3 bedroom home for rent! - Completely remodeled tri-level home!



Spacious and updated throughout! New paint, flooring and appliances, this home wont last long.



Three bedrooms, two bathroom house with attached two car garage. The kitchen features range, refrigerator, dishwasher and microwave. Huge yard with patio. Conveniently located near parks, restaurants and shops!



To schedule a showing you may contact the property manager Ruby Gonzalez at 303-257-6726 or rgonzalez@atsmithco.com. You may also fill out a guest card to be contacted by one of our representatives.



