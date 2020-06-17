All apartments in Thornton
9886 Milwaukee Street

9886 Milwaukee Street · (303) 233-3976
Location

9886 Milwaukee Street, Thornton, CO 80229
Quimby

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 9886 Milwaukee Street · Avail. now

$2,095

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1296 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Newley renovated 3 bedroom home for rent! - Completely remodeled tri-level home!

Spacious and updated throughout! New paint, flooring and appliances, this home wont last long.

Three bedrooms, two bathroom house with attached two car garage. The kitchen features range, refrigerator, dishwasher and microwave. Huge yard with patio. Conveniently located near parks, restaurants and shops!

To schedule a showing you may contact the property manager Ruby Gonzalez at 303-257-6726 or rgonzalez@atsmithco.com. You may also fill out a guest card to be contacted by one of our representatives.

(RLNE5559824)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9886 Milwaukee Street have any available units?
9886 Milwaukee Street has a unit available for $2,095 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Thornton, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Thornton Rent Report.
What amenities does 9886 Milwaukee Street have?
Some of 9886 Milwaukee Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9886 Milwaukee Street currently offering any rent specials?
9886 Milwaukee Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9886 Milwaukee Street pet-friendly?
No, 9886 Milwaukee Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Thornton.
Does 9886 Milwaukee Street offer parking?
Yes, 9886 Milwaukee Street does offer parking.
Does 9886 Milwaukee Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9886 Milwaukee Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9886 Milwaukee Street have a pool?
No, 9886 Milwaukee Street does not have a pool.
Does 9886 Milwaukee Street have accessible units?
No, 9886 Milwaukee Street does not have accessible units.
Does 9886 Milwaukee Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9886 Milwaukee Street has units with dishwashers.
