9639 Croke Drive

Amenities

pet friendly garage stainless steel extra storage oven

Unit Amenities extra storage oven stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Wonderful tri-level home in Thornton!



This stunning home has 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms with 2930 square feet of living space! The kitchen is gorgeous, with stainless steel appliances, including a dual oven, and a pantry for additional storage. Eat in the formal dining room or the space right off of the kitchen. Enjoy spending time in the walk-out living room with access to the back yard. Parking includes an attached 2 car garage.



Located off of N Pecos St and W 97th Ave., this home offers easy access to everything you need! Highway access to I-25 is easy via Thornton Parkway and 104th Ave. Multiple shopping and restaurant options are nearby at the Thornton Town Center and the Northglenn Marketplace, including Home Depot, Walmart, Buffalo Wild Wings, Lowes, Ross, Texas Roadhouse, Best Buy, and more. Head over to Water World during the hot Colorado Summers!



Pets allowed with owner approval, pet deposit, and pet fee.



Sorry, no utilities are included.



Visit www.303rent.com/rentals to request an agent showing and submit your top 3 times for viewing. Please do not attempt to access the property without a confirmed appointment and an agent present.



Real Property Management Colorado



www.303rent.com



303-873-RENT(7368)



Equal Opportunity Housing



*All leases subject to application, administration and processing fees.



*Prices and availability subject to change.



Real Property Management Colorado, LLC cannot verify the accuracy of property information listed on third party sites. Please visit Real Property Management Colorado, LLCs website to confirm property information.



Contact us to schedule a showing.