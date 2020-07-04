All apartments in Thornton
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

9639 Croke Drive

9639 Croke Drive · No Longer Available
Location

9639 Croke Drive, Thornton, CO 80260

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
extra storage
oven
Unit Amenities
extra storage
oven
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Wonderful tri-level home in Thornton!

This stunning home has 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms with 2930 square feet of living space! The kitchen is gorgeous, with stainless steel appliances, including a dual oven, and a pantry for additional storage. Eat in the formal dining room or the space right off of the kitchen. Enjoy spending time in the walk-out living room with access to the back yard. Parking includes an attached 2 car garage.

Located off of N Pecos St and W 97th Ave., this home offers easy access to everything you need! Highway access to I-25 is easy via Thornton Parkway and 104th Ave. Multiple shopping and restaurant options are nearby at the Thornton Town Center and the Northglenn Marketplace, including Home Depot, Walmart, Buffalo Wild Wings, Lowes, Ross, Texas Roadhouse, Best Buy, and more. Head over to Water World during the hot Colorado Summers!

Pets allowed with owner approval, pet deposit, and pet fee.

Sorry, no utilities are included.

Visit www.303rent.com/rentals to request an agent showing and submit your top 3 times for viewing. Please do not attempt to access the property without a confirmed appointment and an agent present.

Real Property Management Colorado

www.303rent.com

303-873-RENT(7368)

Equal Opportunity Housing

*All leases subject to application, administration and processing fees.

*Prices and availability subject to change.

Real Property Management Colorado, LLC cannot verify the accuracy of property information listed on third party sites. Please visit Real Property Management Colorado, LLCs website to confirm property information.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9639 Croke Drive have any available units?
9639 Croke Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Thornton, CO.
How much is rent in Thornton, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Thornton Rent Report.
What amenities does 9639 Croke Drive have?
Some of 9639 Croke Drive's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9639 Croke Drive currently offering any rent specials?
9639 Croke Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9639 Croke Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 9639 Croke Drive is pet friendly.
Does 9639 Croke Drive offer parking?
Yes, 9639 Croke Drive offers parking.
Does 9639 Croke Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9639 Croke Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9639 Croke Drive have a pool?
No, 9639 Croke Drive does not have a pool.
Does 9639 Croke Drive have accessible units?
No, 9639 Croke Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 9639 Croke Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 9639 Croke Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

