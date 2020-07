Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly range

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Cozy ranch style home with large covered front porch surrounded by roses and flowers. Enjoy your morning coffee on your spacious front porch. Large backyard perfect for entertaining and planting a garden. Great location walking distance (0.3 mile) to Community Park; 1 mile to grocery store, restaurants, and shopping; and 1.6 miles to I-25 at Thornton Parkway. Conveniently situated between Boulder and Denver makes for an easy commute!