7801 E.133rd Ave. Available 03/16/20 3 Bedroom + Study, 2.5 Bath Amazing Ranch House in Thornton! - Beautiful ranch home with 3 bedrooms + study 2.5 baths and a walkout unfinished basement. Open floor plan. The stunning kitchen has granite counter tops, breakfast bar, kitchen island, walk in pantry, stainless steel appliances formal and casual dining area. The great room has gas fireplace with an amazing view off of the deck. Hardwood floors throughout the main floor. Master bed and bath has a gas fireplace with walk-in closet. 2 spacious bedrooms with a Jack and Jill bath. Main floor washer and dryer.The unfinished basement offers lots of storage space. Beautiful fenced backyard.



AVAILABLE: 3/16/20

RENT: $2,475

SECURITY DEPOSIT: $2,475

BEDROOMS: 3

BATHROOMS: 2.5

PARKING: 2 Car Attached Garage

PETS: Conditions, restrictions, additional fees and additional rent apply

UTILITIES INCLUDED: Tenant pays all utilities



RESTRICTIONS: No smoking, renters insurance required, no growing or smoking marijuana, no co-signers.



Note: If the property allows pets or if you have an assistance animal, they must be screened before you starting the rental applications. Only completed applications will be processed. Processing time can take up to three business days. Each applicant must complete a separate application with a separate email address and pay a non-refundable fee. Please review our rental criteria and disclosures at http://highpointpm.com/apply-online/ prior to scheduling an appointment or applying.



Please see our rental criteria and disclosures at highpointpm.com/apply-online/ before scheduling a showing to ensure all applicants meet the rental criteria.



All leases subject to application, administration and processing fees. All pets and assistance animals screened through a third party. Rent price and availability subject to change. Leased exclusively by HighPoint Property Management. All information contained in this advertisement is deemed reliable, but is not guaranteed. Tenant to verify all information before entering into lease agreement. Equal Housing Opportunity.



