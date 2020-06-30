All apartments in Thornton
Last updated March 11 2020 at 11:31 AM

7801 E.133rd Ave.

7801 E 133rd Ave · No Longer Available
Location

7801 E 133rd Ave, Thornton, CO 80602

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
7801 E.133rd Ave. Available 03/16/20 3 Bedroom + Study, 2.5 Bath Amazing Ranch House in Thornton! - Beautiful ranch home with 3 bedrooms + study 2.5 baths and a walkout unfinished basement. Open floor plan. The stunning kitchen has granite counter tops, breakfast bar, kitchen island, walk in pantry, stainless steel appliances formal and casual dining area. The great room has gas fireplace with an amazing view off of the deck. Hardwood floors throughout the main floor. Master bed and bath has a gas fireplace with walk-in closet. 2 spacious bedrooms with a Jack and Jill bath. Main floor washer and dryer.The unfinished basement offers lots of storage space. Beautiful fenced backyard.

AVAILABLE: 3/16/20
RENT: $2,475
SECURITY DEPOSIT: $2,475
BEDROOMS: 3
BATHROOMS: 2.5
PARKING: 2 Car Attached Garage
PETS: Conditions, restrictions, additional fees and additional rent apply
UTILITIES INCLUDED: Tenant pays all utilities

RESTRICTIONS: No smoking, renters insurance required, no growing or smoking marijuana, no co-signers.

Note: If the property allows pets or if you have an assistance animal, they must be screened before you starting the rental applications. Only completed applications will be processed. Processing time can take up to three business days. Each applicant must complete a separate application with a separate email address and pay a non-refundable fee. Please review our rental criteria and disclosures at http://highpointpm.com/apply-online/ prior to scheduling an appointment or applying.

Please see our rental criteria and disclosures at highpointpm.com/apply-online/ before scheduling a showing to ensure all applicants meet the rental criteria.

All leases subject to application, administration and processing fees. All pets and assistance animals screened through a third party. Rent price and availability subject to change. Leased exclusively by HighPoint Property Management. All information contained in this advertisement is deemed reliable, but is not guaranteed. Tenant to verify all information before entering into lease agreement. Equal Housing Opportunity.

highpointpm.com

(RLNE5580442)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7801 E.133rd Ave. have any available units?
7801 E.133rd Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Thornton, CO.
How much is rent in Thornton, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Thornton Rent Report.
What amenities does 7801 E.133rd Ave. have?
Some of 7801 E.133rd Ave.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7801 E.133rd Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
7801 E.133rd Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7801 E.133rd Ave. pet-friendly?
Yes, 7801 E.133rd Ave. is pet friendly.
Does 7801 E.133rd Ave. offer parking?
Yes, 7801 E.133rd Ave. offers parking.
Does 7801 E.133rd Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7801 E.133rd Ave. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7801 E.133rd Ave. have a pool?
No, 7801 E.133rd Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 7801 E.133rd Ave. have accessible units?
No, 7801 E.133rd Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 7801 E.133rd Ave. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7801 E.133rd Ave. has units with dishwashers.

