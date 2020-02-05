7749 East 122 Place

Amenities

This stunning 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home in Thornton will welcome you with 2,926 square feet of living space!



The kitchen comes complete with all appliances, a pantry, an island, and a breakfast nook. Enjoy the extra large master suite with a retreat area and 5 piece master bath. There's also an office located downstairs. Other great features of this home include air conditioning, ceiling fans, walk-in closets, vaulted ceilings, a fireplace, skylights, a washer and dryer in unit, and an unfinished basement. Parking for this property is an attached 3 car garage.



Enjoy the wonderful weather of Colorado from the patio, porch, or the entertainment/sandpit area in the fenced backyard. Spend time at the 8-acre park that is right across the street. Nearby are biking/walking trails and shopping/dining options.



Sorry, no pets allowed.



Rent includes trash and recycling.



