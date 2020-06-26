5527 E 118th Plaza

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Warmth is the feeling you get when you walk into this home. The living room invites you right in and you are greeted with a gas fireplace, vaulted ceilings and access to your xeriscaped backyard. The dining room and kitchen are just off the living room. The kitchen has stainless steel appliances and great countertop space. Two of the three bedrooms have ceiling fans and all three rooms have lots of windows letting in natural light. The master bedroom is huge and includes vaulted ceilings and an en-suite. This home also includes an unfinished basement with tons of storage area and a 2 car attached garage. Located on a cul-de-sac near 120th and Holly, this is a must see home! Stop in today! Grace Property Management For a virtual tour visit our website www.rentgrace.com