All apartments in Thornton
Find more places like 5527 E 118th Plaza.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Thornton, CO
/
5527 E 118th Plaza
Last updated June 19 2019 at 5:59 PM

5527 E 118th Plaza

5527 East 118th Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Thornton
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

5527 East 118th Place, Thornton, CO 80233

Amenities

garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Warmth is the feeling you get when you walk into this home. The living room invites you right in and you are greeted with a gas fireplace, vaulted ceilings and access to your xeriscaped backyard. The dining room and kitchen are just off the living room. The kitchen has stainless steel appliances and great countertop space. Two of the three bedrooms have ceiling fans and all three rooms have lots of windows letting in natural light. The master bedroom is huge and includes vaulted ceilings and an en-suite. This home also includes an unfinished basement with tons of storage area and a 2 car attached garage. Located on a cul-de-sac near 120th and Holly, this is a must see home! Stop in today! Grace Property Management For a virtual tour visit our website www.rentgrace.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5527 E 118th Plaza have any available units?
5527 E 118th Plaza doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Thornton, CO.
How much is rent in Thornton, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Thornton Rent Report.
What amenities does 5527 E 118th Plaza have?
Some of 5527 E 118th Plaza's amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5527 E 118th Plaza currently offering any rent specials?
5527 E 118th Plaza is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5527 E 118th Plaza pet-friendly?
No, 5527 E 118th Plaza is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Thornton.
Does 5527 E 118th Plaza offer parking?
Yes, 5527 E 118th Plaza offers parking.
Does 5527 E 118th Plaza have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5527 E 118th Plaza does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5527 E 118th Plaza have a pool?
No, 5527 E 118th Plaza does not have a pool.
Does 5527 E 118th Plaza have accessible units?
No, 5527 E 118th Plaza does not have accessible units.
Does 5527 E 118th Plaza have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5527 E 118th Plaza has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Village on Cypress
8901 Colorado Blvd
Thornton, CO 80229
Park 88
101 E 88th Ave
Thornton, CO 80229
North Creek Apartment Homes
700 W 91st Ave
Thornton, CO 80260
Oxford Pointe Apartments
300 Russell Blvd
Thornton, CO 80229
Sunset Peak Apartments
475 Russell Blvd
Thornton, CO 80229
Magnolia Ridge
12220 Colorado Blvd
Thornton, CO 80241
Sierra Vista
9440 Hoffman Way
Thornton, CO 80229
Avana Eastlake
2801 E 120th Ave
Thornton, CO 80233

Similar Pages

Thornton 1 BedroomsThornton 2 Bedrooms
Thornton Apartments with ParkingThornton Apartments with Pool
Thornton Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, COWestminster, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, COHighlands Ranch, COEnglewood, COLoveland, CO
Greeley, CONorthglenn, COParker, COCastle Rock, COBrighton, COLone Tree, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

South Thornton
Quimby

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community CollegeAims Community College
Arapahoe Community College