5402 E 125th Dr.
Last updated April 4 2020 at 4:57 AM

5402 E 125th Dr

5402 East 125th Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5402 East 125th Drive, Thornton, CO 80241

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
on-site laundry
parking
playground
garage
RENT TO OWN this fabulous five bedroom, four bath home has it all! Open floor plan with gourmet kitchen, over-sized island & adjacent sunny dining room leads out to private patio overlooking open space. Large living room with fireplace, powder room, & flex space perfect for an office or sitting room complete the main. Upper level features spacious master suite complete with soaking tub, double sinks, & large walk-in-closet, 3 additional bedrooms, full bathroom, laundry room, & large loft. Builder-finished basement has generous rec room, 5th bedroom, 3/4 bath, & plentiful storage. Enjoy the convenience of the neighborhood park with playground equipment & basketball court as well as close proximity to the rec center, restaurants, schools, & easy commutes.
Perfect home for a deserving buyer with a good down payment! Call 303-218-3497 x3 for more information!

(RLNE5527697)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 5402 E 125th Dr have any available units?
5402 E 125th Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Thornton, CO.
How much is rent in Thornton, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Thornton Rent Report.
What amenities does 5402 E 125th Dr have?
Some of 5402 E 125th Dr's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5402 E 125th Dr currently offering any rent specials?
5402 E 125th Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5402 E 125th Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 5402 E 125th Dr is pet friendly.
Does 5402 E 125th Dr offer parking?
Yes, 5402 E 125th Dr offers parking.
Does 5402 E 125th Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5402 E 125th Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5402 E 125th Dr have a pool?
No, 5402 E 125th Dr does not have a pool.
Does 5402 E 125th Dr have accessible units?
No, 5402 E 125th Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 5402 E 125th Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5402 E 125th Dr has units with dishwashers.

