All apartments in Thornton
Find more places like 5317 E 100th Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Thornton, CO
/
5317 E 100th Way
Last updated March 24 2020 at 5:45 PM

5317 E 100th Way

5317 East 100th Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Thornton
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

5317 East 100th Way, Thornton, CO 80229

Amenities

garage
walk in closets
pool
elevator
Unit Amenities
walk in closets
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
pool
garage
AVAILABLE MARCH 24 - Spacious 3 bedroom, 2 bath single-family home located in a quiet neighborhood less than 20 minutes north of downtown Denver. Fenced backyard backs to green space with walking paths and community park. New flooring throughout for easy maintenance. Large master with walk-in closet. One-car attached garage. Security Deposit equal to one months rent. Application fee: $55 per adult, $150 one-time lease processing fee, $7/month credit reporting fee. Schedule a showing online by clicking here: https://showmojo.com/l/8f5b38809c

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5317 E 100th Way have any available units?
5317 E 100th Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Thornton, CO.
How much is rent in Thornton, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Thornton Rent Report.
What amenities does 5317 E 100th Way have?
Some of 5317 E 100th Way's amenities include garage, walk in closets, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5317 E 100th Way currently offering any rent specials?
5317 E 100th Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5317 E 100th Way pet-friendly?
No, 5317 E 100th Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Thornton.
Does 5317 E 100th Way offer parking?
Yes, 5317 E 100th Way offers parking.
Does 5317 E 100th Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5317 E 100th Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5317 E 100th Way have a pool?
Yes, 5317 E 100th Way has a pool.
Does 5317 E 100th Way have accessible units?
No, 5317 E 100th Way does not have accessible units.
Does 5317 E 100th Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 5317 E 100th Way does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Covington Ridge
10571 Colorado Blvd
Thornton, CO 80233
Lambertson Farms Apartments
10260 Washington St
Thornton, CO 80229
North Creek Apartment Homes
700 W 91st Ave
Thornton, CO 80260
Parkhouse
14310 Grant St
Thornton, CO 80023
Sunset Peak Apartments
475 Russell Blvd
Thornton, CO 80229
Magnolia Ridge
12220 Colorado Blvd
Thornton, CO 80241
Hadley
501 East 102nd Ave
Thornton, CO 80229
Promenade at Hunters Glen
12801 Lafayette St
Thornton, CO 80241

Similar Pages

Thornton 1 BedroomsThornton 2 Bedrooms
Thornton Apartments with ParkingThornton Apartments with Pool
Thornton Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, COWestminster, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, COHighlands Ranch, COEnglewood, COLoveland, CO
Greeley, CONorthglenn, COParker, COCastle Rock, COBrighton, COLone Tree, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

South Thornton
Quimby

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community CollegeAims Community College
Arapahoe Community College