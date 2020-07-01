5317 E 100th Way

Amenities

AVAILABLE MARCH 24 - Spacious 3 bedroom, 2 bath single-family home located in a quiet neighborhood less than 20 minutes north of downtown Denver. Fenced backyard backs to green space with walking paths and community park. New flooring throughout for easy maintenance. Large master with walk-in closet. One-car attached garage. Security Deposit equal to one months rent. Application fee: $55 per adult, $150 one-time lease processing fee, $7/month credit reporting fee. Schedule a showing online by clicking here: https://showmojo.com/l/8f5b38809c