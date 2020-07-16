All apartments in Thornton
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5270 East 128th Way

5270 East 128th Way · No Longer Available
Location

5270 East 128th Way, Thornton, CO 80241

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
some paid utils
furnished
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
furnished
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Beautiful Updated 4 bed 3.5 bath home in Thornton!

AVAILABILITY DATE: AVAILABLE IMMEDIATELY
PET RESTRICTIONS: Up to two dogs allowed. Additional pet rent of $25 per pet per month.

USE THIS LINK TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING (click either "Schedule Agent Showing" or "Enter Property Yourself"):

https://secure.rently.com/properties/809370?source=marketing

• Property Description •

DESCRIPTION:
* Tesla solar system means significantly reduced electric bills
* 4 bed 3.5 bath
* Newly finished basement serves as 4th bedroom (w/ full bath and closet)
* 2 car attached garage
* Nest Thermostat
* Private fenced back yard
* Flexible lease terms from 12 to 18 months available

GARAGE/PARKING: Attached 2-car garage, plenty of non-permitted, non-metered street parking directly in front of property
KITCHEN/LAUNDRY APPLIANCES INCLUDED: Yes, all.
FURNISHED: No
PROPERTY TYPE: Single Family Home, Detached
UTILITIES INCLUDED: None
AVERAGE UTILITY COST: $180 in summer, $300 in winter
YARD: private front and back yard. Back yard is fenced.
AIR CONDITIONING: Central A/C
LAWN CARE: Tenant responsibility.

• Application, Lease Terms, and Fees •

CREDIT SCORE REQUIREMENT: 620 minimum for all adults. May be negotiable in some cases based on other application criteria and ability to pay additional Security Deposit.
APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 1-2 business days, same day in some cases
APPLICATION FEE: $50 per adult (all adults occupying the property must complete their own application)
TENANT LEASING FEE: $75 for 3 beds or less, $100 for 4 beds, $125 for 5 beds or more (1-time fee paid when you sign the lease and submit the security deposit)
PET FEE: If pets are approved for this property, $250 for 1-2 pets, $500 for 3-4 pets. Pets are also subject to an additional security deposit.
GUARANTORS / COSIGNERS: Must complete the same application.
LEASE LENGTH: 12 months
LEASE TO PURCHASE OPTION: No
HOA AMENITIES AND SERVICES: N/A
HOA FEE: Paid for by the Owner
SPECIAL LEASE PROVISIONS: N/A

HOLD FEE: We do not hold properties for a fee. A property is removed from the market when an applicant has been approved and signed the lease.

PROPERTY MANAGER: Whole Property Management
LEASING AGENT: Tyler Howell

APPLICATION INSTRUCTIONS (HOW TO APPLY):

Use this link to apply:

https://secure.rently.com/properties/809370?source=marketing

Click Apply Now
Complete the Online Application Form
Pay the Application Fee

*All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.*

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

