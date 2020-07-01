All apartments in Thornton
Last updated November 8 2019 at 12:55 PM

5154 E 126th Ct

5154 East 126th Court · No Longer Available
Location

5154 East 126th Court, Thornton, CO 80241

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
pet friendly
Updated and hidden in a quiet, kid-friendly cul-de-sac.
3 Bedrooms, 2&1/2 baths. Laminate wood floors throughout, only carpeting on stairs and hallway. Master bedroom has private bath, his and hers sinks, and balcony with mountain view.
FINISHED BASEMENT, with egress window. 2 Car Garage, backyard shed. Clean backyard with space for grill and seating. 3 big garden beds. Big front yard with large tree.
All new sinks, faucets, and toilets. Electric glass top stove, refrigerator with water & ice in the door, microwave, and dishwasher. Washer and dryer included. Heater and central AC. A lot of space for storage throughout.
East Lake N-Line Light rail station only 5 minutes away, will be operable soon.
This has been our family home, I have put a lot of work into the house, yards and the neighborhood. Looking for a family that will treat it like their own. Serious inquiries with clean backgrounds and stable jobs. First and last months rent due at signing.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5201451)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5154 E 126th Ct have any available units?
5154 E 126th Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Thornton, CO.
How much is rent in Thornton, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Thornton Rent Report.
What amenities does 5154 E 126th Ct have?
Some of 5154 E 126th Ct's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5154 E 126th Ct currently offering any rent specials?
5154 E 126th Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5154 E 126th Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 5154 E 126th Ct is pet friendly.
Does 5154 E 126th Ct offer parking?
Yes, 5154 E 126th Ct offers parking.
Does 5154 E 126th Ct have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5154 E 126th Ct offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5154 E 126th Ct have a pool?
No, 5154 E 126th Ct does not have a pool.
Does 5154 E 126th Ct have accessible units?
No, 5154 E 126th Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 5154 E 126th Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5154 E 126th Ct has units with dishwashers.

