5154 E 126th Ct

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage pet friendly

Updated and hidden in a quiet, kid-friendly cul-de-sac.

3 Bedrooms, 2&1/2 baths. Laminate wood floors throughout, only carpeting on stairs and hallway. Master bedroom has private bath, his and hers sinks, and balcony with mountain view.

FINISHED BASEMENT, with egress window. 2 Car Garage, backyard shed. Clean backyard with space for grill and seating. 3 big garden beds. Big front yard with large tree.

All new sinks, faucets, and toilets. Electric glass top stove, refrigerator with water & ice in the door, microwave, and dishwasher. Washer and dryer included. Heater and central AC. A lot of space for storage throughout.

East Lake N-Line Light rail station only 5 minutes away, will be operable soon.

This has been our family home, I have put a lot of work into the house, yards and the neighborhood. Looking for a family that will treat it like their own. Serious inquiries with clean backgrounds and stable jobs. First and last months rent due at signing.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5201451)