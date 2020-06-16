Amenities

4914 E 101st Court Available 07/01/20 Bright 3 Bedroom 2 Bath, Nearby Parks and Trails, Quiet Neighborhood - Quiet neighborhood and street. No through traffic. Across from Park. Ample closets including front hall closet for coats, hats, and boots. Foyer equipped strategically with hooks for coats/ hats/ bags/ umbrellas. Carpets with plush pad in the bedrooms for cozy, comfort. Large double closets in each bedroom as well. The main floor features a comfy living room with an open kitchen & dining area. The living room opens through sliding glass doors onto a glorious fenced back yard. Upper floor- master suite, 2 additional bedrooms with double closets, two full baths, and loft area perfect for workspace/another living area/playroom. Ceiling fans with lights throughout to keep things bright & cool. Fenced back yard, perfect for a pet. Located near the N Line that will offer convenient train service to connect the northern metro area to the rest of the greater Denver region - coming soon!



In order to ensure the safety of our community, Fox Property Management will not be performing any in-person showings for this property. A video showing is available by request and this property is able to be rented sight-unseen.



