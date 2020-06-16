All apartments in Thornton
Last updated May 14 2020 at 9:40 AM

4914 E 101st Court

4914 East 101st Court · (720) 583-4369
Location

4914 East 101st Court, Thornton, CO 80229

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 4914 E 101st Court · Avail. Jul 1

$1,895

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1420 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garage
ceiling fan
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
parking
garage
4914 E 101st Court Available 07/01/20 Bright 3 Bedroom 2 Bath, Nearby Parks and Trails, Quiet Neighborhood - Quiet neighborhood and street. No through traffic. Across from Park. Ample closets including front hall closet for coats, hats, and boots. Foyer equipped strategically with hooks for coats/ hats/ bags/ umbrellas. Carpets with plush pad in the bedrooms for cozy, comfort. Large double closets in each bedroom as well. The main floor features a comfy living room with an open kitchen & dining area. The living room opens through sliding glass doors onto a glorious fenced back yard. Upper floor- master suite, 2 additional bedrooms with double closets, two full baths, and loft area perfect for workspace/another living area/playroom. Ceiling fans with lights throughout to keep things bright & cool. Fenced back yard, perfect for a pet. Located near the N Line that will offer convenient train service to connect the northern metro area to the rest of the greater Denver region - coming soon!

In order to ensure the safety of our community, Fox Property Management will not be performing any in-person showings for this property. A video showing is available by request and this property is able to be rented sight-unseen.

Call Fox Property Management for more information and details. 720.583.4369

(RLNE5112629)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4914 E 101st Court have any available units?
4914 E 101st Court has a unit available for $1,895 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Thornton, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Thornton Rent Report.
What amenities does 4914 E 101st Court have?
Some of 4914 E 101st Court's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4914 E 101st Court currently offering any rent specials?
4914 E 101st Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4914 E 101st Court pet-friendly?
No, 4914 E 101st Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Thornton.
Does 4914 E 101st Court offer parking?
Yes, 4914 E 101st Court does offer parking.
Does 4914 E 101st Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4914 E 101st Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4914 E 101st Court have a pool?
No, 4914 E 101st Court does not have a pool.
Does 4914 E 101st Court have accessible units?
No, 4914 E 101st Court does not have accessible units.
Does 4914 E 101st Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 4914 E 101st Court does not have units with dishwashers.
