Last updated March 16 2020 at 10:54 PM

4879 East 119th Court

4879 East 119th Court · No Longer Available
Location

4879 East 119th Court, Thornton, CO 80233

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Schedule a showing at your convenience between 7:00am - 7:00pm. Visit www.rently.com and enter property #829794.

This stunning 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom home in Thornton will welcome you with 1,973 square feet of living space!

The beautiful kitchen comes complete with all appliances including a brand NEW refrigerator, a pantry, and granite countertops. Other great features of this home include air conditioning, ceiling fans, walk-in closets, vaulted ceilings, washer and dryer in unit, a cozy fireplace, an unfinished basement, and an extra storage shed. Parking for this property is an attached 2 car garage.

Enjoy the wonderful weather of Colorado from the porch or fenced yard. Within walking distance are biking/walking trails such as Sky lake Park and Cherry Park Pavilion Also nearby are Anythink Library and many shopping and dining options.

Nearby schools include Cherry Drive Elementary School, Shadow Ridge Middle School, and Mountain Range High School.

Pets under 50 pounds are welcome upon owner approval and a pet deposit.

Sorry, no utilities are included.

Real Property Management Colorado
www.303rent.com
303-873-RENT(7368)

Equal Opportunity Housing
*All leases subject to application, administration and processing fees.
*Prices and availability subject to change.

Real Property Management Colorado, LLC cannot verify the accuracy of property information listed on third party sites. Please visit Real Property Management Colorado, LLCs website to confirm property information.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4879 East 119th Court have any available units?
4879 East 119th Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Thornton, CO.
How much is rent in Thornton, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Thornton Rent Report.
What amenities does 4879 East 119th Court have?
Some of 4879 East 119th Court's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4879 East 119th Court currently offering any rent specials?
4879 East 119th Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4879 East 119th Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 4879 East 119th Court is pet friendly.
Does 4879 East 119th Court offer parking?
Yes, 4879 East 119th Court offers parking.
Does 4879 East 119th Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4879 East 119th Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4879 East 119th Court have a pool?
No, 4879 East 119th Court does not have a pool.
Does 4879 East 119th Court have accessible units?
No, 4879 East 119th Court does not have accessible units.
Does 4879 East 119th Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 4879 East 119th Court does not have units with dishwashers.
