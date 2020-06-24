4879 East 119th Court

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan extra storage fireplace granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Schedule a showing at your convenience between 7:00am - 7:00pm. Visit www.rently.com and enter property #829794.



This stunning 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom home in Thornton will welcome you with 1,973 square feet of living space!



The beautiful kitchen comes complete with all appliances including a brand NEW refrigerator, a pantry, and granite countertops. Other great features of this home include air conditioning, ceiling fans, walk-in closets, vaulted ceilings, washer and dryer in unit, a cozy fireplace, an unfinished basement, and an extra storage shed. Parking for this property is an attached 2 car garage.



Enjoy the wonderful weather of Colorado from the porch or fenced yard. Within walking distance are biking/walking trails such as Sky lake Park and Cherry Park Pavilion Also nearby are Anythink Library and many shopping and dining options.



Nearby schools include Cherry Drive Elementary School, Shadow Ridge Middle School, and Mountain Range High School.



Pets under 50 pounds are welcome upon owner approval and a pet deposit.



Sorry, no utilities are included.



