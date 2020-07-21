4315 E 94th Place

Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly garage air conditioning furnished carpet

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet furnished in unit laundry Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Partially Furnished 5BD/3BA Home in Thornton - Available June 22nd! - This partially furnished, spacious 5 bedroom, 3 bath home is conveniently located near I-25 & 76 for easy access to your daily commute, or a quick drive to Boulder and Denver. Nearby shopping centers, restaurants, parks and walking distance to bus stops.



Neighborhood schools are Dupont Elementary, Adams City Middle School, and Adams City High School.



Pets negotiable with additional deposit.



Please contact Fox Property Management for a showing at 720-583-4369.



(RLNE4970023)