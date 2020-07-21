All apartments in Thornton
Find more places like 4315 E 94th Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Thornton, CO
/
4315 E 94th Place
Last updated June 28 2019 at 11:55 AM

4315 E 94th Place

4315 East 94th Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Thornton
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

4315 East 94th Place, Thornton, CO 80229

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
furnished
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
furnished
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Partially Furnished 5BD/3BA Home in Thornton - Available June 22nd! - This partially furnished, spacious 5 bedroom, 3 bath home is conveniently located near I-25 & 76 for easy access to your daily commute, or a quick drive to Boulder and Denver. Nearby shopping centers, restaurants, parks and walking distance to bus stops.

Neighborhood schools are Dupont Elementary, Adams City Middle School, and Adams City High School.

Pets negotiable with additional deposit.

Please contact Fox Property Management for a showing at 720-583-4369.

(RLNE4970023)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4315 E 94th Place have any available units?
4315 E 94th Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Thornton, CO.
How much is rent in Thornton, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Thornton Rent Report.
What amenities does 4315 E 94th Place have?
Some of 4315 E 94th Place's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4315 E 94th Place currently offering any rent specials?
4315 E 94th Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4315 E 94th Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 4315 E 94th Place is pet friendly.
Does 4315 E 94th Place offer parking?
Yes, 4315 E 94th Place offers parking.
Does 4315 E 94th Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4315 E 94th Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4315 E 94th Place have a pool?
No, 4315 E 94th Place does not have a pool.
Does 4315 E 94th Place have accessible units?
No, 4315 E 94th Place does not have accessible units.
Does 4315 E 94th Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 4315 E 94th Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
How to Find a Sublet
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

AVENS POINT
8901 Grant St
Thornton, CO 80229
Avana Thornton Station
2525 E 104th Ave
Thornton, CO 80233
Lambertson Farms Apartments
10260 Washington St
Thornton, CO 80229
Park 88
101 E 88th Ave
Thornton, CO 80229
Madison Park
3351 E 120th Ave
Thornton, CO 80233
Red Hawk Ranch
12150 Washington Center Pkwy
Thornton, CO 80241
Oxford Pointe Apartments
300 Russell Blvd
Thornton, CO 80229
Promenade at Hunters Glen
12801 Lafayette St
Thornton, CO 80241

Similar Pages

Thornton 1 Bedroom ApartmentsThornton 2 Bedroom Apartments
Thornton Apartments with PoolsThornton Pet Friendly Apartments
Thornton Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, COWestminster, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, COHighlands Ranch, COEnglewood, COGreeley, CO
Loveland, CONorthglenn, COParker, COCastle Rock, COBrighton, COLone Tree, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

South Thornton

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community CollegeAims Community College
Arapahoe Community College