Thornton, CO
426 Starlight Road
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

426 Starlight Road

426 Starlight Road · No Longer Available
Location

426 Starlight Road, Thornton, CO 80260
South Thornton

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
fireplace
Beautiful and Clean 3 bed/ 2 Bath in Prime Thornton neighborhood. This single family home offers spacious living room, family room and eat-in-kitchen. Both kitchen and bathrooms have been updated with granite and ceramic tile flooring. Home also features a HUGE bonus sun room. Walk out to your large fenced in back yard with garden. Backyard also offers insulated storage shed with electricity. Easy 15 min commute to Downtown. Don't miss out on this well priced home in a GREAT area. Rent is $1949/mo for 12+ month lease. Security deposit equal to one months rent. $7/mo P/R fee. One-time $150 admin fee. Apps $55/adult. Tenant responsible for all utilities, lawn, snow. PET POLICY: One dog welcome case-by-case w/ pet deposit and owner approval. Sorry, NO Petts. NO SEC 8. Another home by Chris Mulhern with Renters Warehouse!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 426 Starlight Road have any available units?
426 Starlight Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Thornton, CO.
How much is rent in Thornton, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Thornton Rent Report.
What amenities does 426 Starlight Road have?
Some of 426 Starlight Road's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 426 Starlight Road currently offering any rent specials?
426 Starlight Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 426 Starlight Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 426 Starlight Road is pet friendly.
Does 426 Starlight Road offer parking?
No, 426 Starlight Road does not offer parking.
Does 426 Starlight Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 426 Starlight Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 426 Starlight Road have a pool?
No, 426 Starlight Road does not have a pool.
Does 426 Starlight Road have accessible units?
No, 426 Starlight Road does not have accessible units.
Does 426 Starlight Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 426 Starlight Road does not have units with dishwashers.
