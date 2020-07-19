426 Starlight Road

Amenities

Beautiful and Clean 3 bed/ 2 Bath in Prime Thornton neighborhood. This single family home offers spacious living room, family room and eat-in-kitchen. Both kitchen and bathrooms have been updated with granite and ceramic tile flooring. Home also features a HUGE bonus sun room. Walk out to your large fenced in back yard with garden. Backyard also offers insulated storage shed with electricity. Easy 15 min commute to Downtown. Don't miss out on this well priced home in a GREAT area. Rent is $1949/mo for 12+ month lease. Security deposit equal to one months rent. $7/mo P/R fee. One-time $150 admin fee. Apps $55/adult. Tenant responsible for all utilities, lawn, snow. PET POLICY: One dog welcome case-by-case w/ pet deposit and owner approval. Sorry, NO Petts. NO SEC 8. Another home by Chris Mulhern with Renters Warehouse!