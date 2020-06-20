3601 E 103rd Cir

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accessible basketball court business center clubhouse elevator parking playground pool garage hot tub sauna

Next to New Light Rail! A Refreshingly New Exclusive Downtown Condo Life Style in Thornton with 2 bedrooms & 2 full baths. The master bedroom offers a five piece bath, walk-in closet and private balcony that is shared with a living room access. There is a balcony off on of the second bedroom. Big open living space with gas log fireplace, eat-in kitchen with oak cabinets finished with crown molding, flat-top stove, refrigerator featuring an ice and water dispenser, microwave, and elegant lighting. This unit offers central air conditioning, truly exclusive living at its finest! The building offers SECURITY, Location and more Security!! Security code entrance, secure underground parking garage, personal storage unit, handicap accessible, elevator, club house with business center, work out facility, pool, hot tub, sauna, party room, basketball courts, play grounds and much more!! Close to shopping, light rail, highways, recreation center & restaurants.



NO PETS ALLOWED!!



Lease term: 1 year minimum



Close to highways, shopping, schools, etc. For more information visit www.denverhomesforrent.info

Call NOW for a private showing 303-564-6646



Basic information about process... animal section below does not override any verbiage above....



We are Ornelas Property Management LLC. We are a full service Real Estate Company helping Buyers, Sellers, Investors, 1031 Exchanges, and Specialize in Property Management.

To Qualify for any of our properties:

1. Call and schedule a showing of the property

a. Fill out Rental Application - $55.00 application fee per person over the age of 18. You can find our rental application on our website: http://ornelaspropertymanagement.com



Once we have received your application, we shall ask you to provide all but not limited to the following:

b. Provide all information that obtains to you. If it does not apply to you, don't fill it out.

c. Provide last three (3) pay stubs. If self-employed provide last 2 tax returns.

d. Provide copy of driver's license

2. Our decision is NOT based upon credit score, however IS based upon debt to income. (Monthly Income minus expenses)

a. We work with the following situations:

1. Divorce

2. Foreclosure

3. Short Sale

4. Bankruptcy

3. Once approved, Ornelas Property Management LLC shall email out the entire Lease Package for your review. Email and/or call with any questions. We shall supply all original documents & disclosures at time of lease signing.

4. We collect 1st month's rent, security deposit equal to one month's rent and pet deposit if applicable. If taking possession any day after the 1st of the month, your 1st month's rent shall be pro-rated based on a 30 day pro-ration.

5. Rents are due on the 1st of the month and late after the 5th.

6. If Ornelas Property Management LLC should have to hold the property longer than 1 week, we collect your security deposit upfront. This would be non-refundable if you DO NOT possession. Once you take possession it becomes your security deposit of which is fully refundable as long as there are no damages to the property upon vacating.



Ornelas Property Management LLC does not base our decision on Credit Scores. We base it on your current Debt vs. Income ratios. 90% of our Tenants are Bankrupt/Foreclosed/Divorced, any combination of the aforesaid mentioned.



There is a $250.00 pet fee that applies, $25.00 pet rent per month per pet. ALL CATS MUST BE FIXED! It is up to the Owner to accept pets, please see advertisement of property.



To continue, please call 303-564-6646 / 720-261-6340 to discuss property and schedule a showing.