All apartments in Thornton
Find more places like 3601 E 103rd Cir.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Thornton, CO
/
3601 E 103rd Cir
Last updated May 12 2020 at 7:40 AM

3601 E 103rd Cir

3601 East 103rd Circle · (303) 564-6646
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Thornton
See all
Quimby
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

3601 East 103rd Circle, Thornton, CO 80229
Quimby

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Propertyware

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,650

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1206 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
basketball court
business center
clubhouse
elevator
parking
playground
pool
garage
hot tub
sauna
Next to New Light Rail! A Refreshingly New Exclusive Downtown Condo Life Style in Thornton with 2 bedrooms & 2 full baths. The master bedroom offers a five piece bath, walk-in closet and private balcony that is shared with a living room access. There is a balcony off on of the second bedroom. Big open living space with gas log fireplace, eat-in kitchen with oak cabinets finished with crown molding, flat-top stove, refrigerator featuring an ice and water dispenser, microwave, and elegant lighting. This unit offers central air conditioning, truly exclusive living at its finest! The building offers SECURITY, Location and more Security!! Security code entrance, secure underground parking garage, personal storage unit, handicap accessible, elevator, club house with business center, work out facility, pool, hot tub, sauna, party room, basketball courts, play grounds and much more!! Close to shopping, light rail, highways, recreation center & restaurants.

NO PETS ALLOWED!!

Lease term: 1 year minimum

Close to highways, shopping, schools, etc. For more information visit www.denverhomesforrent.info
Call NOW for a private showing 303-564-6646

Basic information about process... animal section below does not override any verbiage above....

We are Ornelas Property Management LLC. We are a full service Real Estate Company helping Buyers, Sellers, Investors, 1031 Exchanges, and Specialize in Property Management.
To Qualify for any of our properties:
To qualify for any of our properties:
1. Call and schedule a showing of the property
a. Fill out Rental Application - $55.00 application fee per person over the age of 18. You can find our rental application on our website: http://ornelaspropertymanagement.com

Once we have received your application, we shall ask you to provide all but not limited to the following:
b. Provide all information that obtains to you. If it does not apply to you, don't fill it out.
c. Provide last three (3) pay stubs. If self-employed provide last 2 tax returns.
d. Provide copy of driver's license
2. Our decision is NOT based upon credit score, however IS based upon debt to income. (Monthly Income minus expenses)
a. We work with the following situations:
1. Divorce
2. Foreclosure
3. Short Sale
4. Bankruptcy
3. Once approved, Ornelas Property Management LLC shall email out the entire Lease Package for your review. Email and/or call with any questions. We shall supply all original documents & disclosures at time of lease signing.
4. We collect 1st month's rent, security deposit equal to one month's rent and pet deposit if applicable. If taking possession any day after the 1st of the month, your 1st month's rent shall be pro-rated based on a 30 day pro-ration.
5. Rents are due on the 1st of the month and late after the 5th.
6. If Ornelas Property Management LLC should have to hold the property longer than 1 week, we collect your security deposit upfront. This would be non-refundable if you DO NOT possession. Once you take possession it becomes your security deposit of which is fully refundable as long as there are no damages to the property upon vacating.

Ornelas Property Management LLC does not base our decision on Credit Scores. We base it on your current Debt vs. Income ratios. 90% of our Tenants are Bankrupt/Foreclosed/Divorced, any combination of the aforesaid mentioned.

There is a $250.00 pet fee that applies, $25.00 pet rent per month per pet. ALL CATS MUST BE FIXED! It is up to the Owner to accept pets, please see advertisement of property.

To continue, please call 303-564-6646 / 720-261-6340 to discuss property and schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3601 E 103rd Cir have any available units?
3601 E 103rd Cir has a unit available for $1,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Thornton, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Thornton Rent Report.
What amenities does 3601 E 103rd Cir have?
Some of 3601 E 103rd Cir's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3601 E 103rd Cir currently offering any rent specials?
3601 E 103rd Cir isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3601 E 103rd Cir pet-friendly?
Yes, 3601 E 103rd Cir is pet friendly.
Does 3601 E 103rd Cir offer parking?
Yes, 3601 E 103rd Cir does offer parking.
Does 3601 E 103rd Cir have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3601 E 103rd Cir does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3601 E 103rd Cir have a pool?
Yes, 3601 E 103rd Cir has a pool.
Does 3601 E 103rd Cir have accessible units?
Yes, 3601 E 103rd Cir has accessible units.
Does 3601 E 103rd Cir have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3601 E 103rd Cir has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 3601 E 103rd Cir?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

AVENS POINT
8901 Grant St
Thornton, CO 80229
Covington Ridge
10571 Colorado Blvd
Thornton, CO 80233
Village on Cypress
8901 Colorado Blvd
Thornton, CO 80229
Park 88
101 E 88th Ave
Thornton, CO 80229
North Creek Apartment Homes
700 W 91st Ave
Thornton, CO 80260
Red Hawk Ranch
12150 Washington Center Pkwy
Thornton, CO 80241
Sierra Vista
9440 Hoffman Way
Thornton, CO 80229
Promenade at Hunters Glen
12801 Lafayette St
Thornton, CO 80241

Similar Pages

Thornton 1 BedroomsThornton 2 Bedrooms
Thornton Apartments with ParkingThornton Apartments with Pool
Thornton Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, COWestminster, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, COHighlands Ranch, COEnglewood, COLoveland, CO
Greeley, CONorthglenn, COParker, COCastle Rock, COBrighton, COLone Tree, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

South Thornton
Quimby

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community CollegeAims Community College
Arapahoe Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity