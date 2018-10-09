3556 E 112th Pl

Amenities

Available 4/1/20. Built in 1973 this cute tri-level home in Woodglenn features 1,700 finished square feet with 4 bedrooms (4th bedroom is non-conforming), 3 bathrooms. Kitchen features center island, granite tile counter tops, ceramic floors and matching black appliances: stove, refrigerator, microwave and dishwasher. Full size washer/dryer and central A/C included.



This gorgeous home sits directly across the street from the Margaret W. Carpenter Rec Center and park which includes inside pool, skate park, playground, pond with paddle boats, tennis courts, basketball courts and more. 10 minutes away from I-25, 15 minutes away from I-76.



Looking for tenants with credit score 650+, gross combined income $5,500+ per month, no evictions in the past 7 years and must be able to pass criminal background check. Other restrictions may apply.



Pets negotiable contingent on age, size and breed with additional fee. Sorry - no smoking or section 8. Security deposit equal to 1 month's rent, tenant pays water, sewer, trash, gas and electricity.



Application and more info at: http://woodruffpropertymgmt.com/denver/rentals/?uid=264372227



Showings available 7 days a week. Please call Troy Herman, Woodruff Property Management, (303) 532-9372.



