Thornton, CO
3556 E 112th Pl
Last updated March 12 2020 at 7:55 AM

3556 E 112th Pl

3556 East 112th Place · No Longer Available
Location

3556 East 112th Place, Thornton, CO 80233

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
basketball court
parking
playground
pool
garage
tennis court
Available 4/1/20. Built in 1973 this cute tri-level home in Woodglenn features 1,700 finished square feet with 4 bedrooms (4th bedroom is non-conforming), 3 bathrooms. Kitchen features center island, granite tile counter tops, ceramic floors and matching black appliances: stove, refrigerator, microwave and dishwasher. Full size washer/dryer and central A/C included.

This gorgeous home sits directly across the street from the Margaret W. Carpenter Rec Center and park which includes inside pool, skate park, playground, pond with paddle boats, tennis courts, basketball courts and more. 10 minutes away from I-25, 15 minutes away from I-76.

Looking for tenants with credit score 650+, gross combined income $5,500+ per month, no evictions in the past 7 years and must be able to pass criminal background check. Other restrictions may apply.

Pets negotiable contingent on age, size and breed with additional fee. Sorry - no smoking or section 8. Security deposit equal to 1 month's rent, tenant pays water, sewer, trash, gas and electricity.

Application and more info at: http://woodruffpropertymgmt.com/denver/rentals/?uid=264372227

Showings available 7 days a week. Please call Troy Herman, Woodruff Property Management, (303) 532-9372.

Woodruff Property Management acts as an agent of the Landlord, not the tenant. Woodruff Property Management is required by law to disclose any information provided by the tenant to the Landlord.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3556 E 112th Pl have any available units?
3556 E 112th Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Thornton, CO.
How much is rent in Thornton, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Thornton Rent Report.
What amenities does 3556 E 112th Pl have?
Some of 3556 E 112th Pl's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3556 E 112th Pl currently offering any rent specials?
3556 E 112th Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3556 E 112th Pl pet-friendly?
Yes, 3556 E 112th Pl is pet friendly.
Does 3556 E 112th Pl offer parking?
Yes, 3556 E 112th Pl offers parking.
Does 3556 E 112th Pl have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3556 E 112th Pl offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3556 E 112th Pl have a pool?
Yes, 3556 E 112th Pl has a pool.
Does 3556 E 112th Pl have accessible units?
No, 3556 E 112th Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 3556 E 112th Pl have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3556 E 112th Pl has units with dishwashers.
