3501 East 103rd Circle

Amenities
Pets - No
Cooling Type - A/C
Utilities included - Water & Trash
Laundry - W/D
Fireplace - Yes
Parking -Space #16
Basement - None
School District - Mapleton R-1
Want to secure this property now? Move-in may be as early as 10 to 20 business days after a lease is signed!
Please verify all the information listed above with the appropriate authority at support@gkhouses.com prior to leasing. For applications, the most up-to-date information and for instructions on how to view the home, visit our website, www.gkhouses.com/listings/
Rental Terms: Rent: $1,625, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,625, Available 3/16/20
Contact us to schedule a showing.