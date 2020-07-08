All apartments in Thornton
Location

3501 East 103rd Circle, Thornton, CO 80229
Quimby

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
fireplace
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Pets - No
Cooling Type - A/C
Utilities included - Water & Trash
Laundry - W/D
Fireplace - Yes
Parking -Space #16
Basement - None
School District - Mapleton R-1

Want to secure this property now? Move-in may be as early as 10 to 20 business days after a lease is signed!

Please verify all the information listed above with the appropriate authority at support@gkhouses.com prior to leasing. For applications, the most up-to-date information and for instructions on how to view the home, visit our website, www.gkhouses.com/listings/

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,625, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,625, Available 3/16/20
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3501 East 103rd Circle have any available units?
3501 East 103rd Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Thornton, CO.
How much is rent in Thornton, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Thornton Rent Report.
What amenities does 3501 East 103rd Circle have?
Some of 3501 East 103rd Circle's amenities include pet friendly, parking, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3501 East 103rd Circle currently offering any rent specials?
3501 East 103rd Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3501 East 103rd Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 3501 East 103rd Circle is pet friendly.
Does 3501 East 103rd Circle offer parking?
Yes, 3501 East 103rd Circle offers parking.
Does 3501 East 103rd Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3501 East 103rd Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3501 East 103rd Circle have a pool?
No, 3501 East 103rd Circle does not have a pool.
Does 3501 East 103rd Circle have accessible units?
No, 3501 East 103rd Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 3501 East 103rd Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 3501 East 103rd Circle does not have units with dishwashers.

