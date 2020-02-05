All apartments in Thornton
3223 E 119th Pl

3223 East 119th Place · No Longer Available
Location

3223 East 119th Place, Thornton, CO 80233

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
dog park
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
dog park
parking
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
cats allowed
4 bedroom (2 non-conforming), 3 bath single family home with a large 11' x25' lower level family room, or "MAN CAVE". Total finished living space is 2,184 sq. ft. The house comes complete with all appliances, swamp cooler, 2+ car attached garage and a very large 14,418 sq. ft. enclosed yard with a fenced dog run and utility shed. The yard has mature fruit trees, rose bushes, fully sprinklered. The home is located on a quiet street walking distance to Mission Trace and Thornton Plaza shopping center and a bus stop. The rent is $1,850 with a six (6) month lease. References required.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.

