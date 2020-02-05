3223 E 119th Pl

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly garage dog park

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry Property Amenities dog park parking dogs allowed garage pet friendly cats allowed

4 bedroom (2 non-conforming), 3 bath single family home with a large 11' x25' lower level family room, or "MAN CAVE". Total finished living space is 2,184 sq. ft. The house comes complete with all appliances, swamp cooler, 2+ car attached garage and a very large 14,418 sq. ft. enclosed yard with a fenced dog run and utility shed. The yard has mature fruit trees, rose bushes, fully sprinklered. The home is located on a quiet street walking distance to Mission Trace and Thornton Plaza shopping center and a bus stop. The rent is $1,850 with a six (6) month lease. References required.