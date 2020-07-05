2825 E 118th Ct

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities accepts section 8 parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/9267b2e034 ---- EASY SHOWING 7 DAYS A WEEK, Yes, you can see this property this weekend. **To set a showing call 720-463-2000.** To set a showing text 720-463-2000 OR **To set a showing, go to www.RentSteps.com.** This is a beautifully rehabbed home with all new kitchen Cherry Maple Cabinets, with granite counter tops and tile floor. The new carpet and paint looks great too. An eat-in kitchen opens to the back yard through the sliding door. Both full baths have been remodeled with new tile/tub surrounds and granite counter tops. A large back yard and sprinkler system to keep it looking nice all summer. A one car garage with automatic garage door opener for your security. * Seeking high quality, long term resident * We do full background checks * Visit web-site for on-line application * Available for immediate move in * We do not accept Section 8 assisted housing * Pet Policy: Up to 2 dogs considered under 50 lbs each with additional deposit. Pet premium may apply. * Beautiful ranch style home with fully finished basement, in great Thornton location, easy commute to Denver, DIA * 2 Spacious bedrooms on main floor and 1 bedroom in basement. Large office in basement * Full updated bath on main floor and full bath in basement * Updated kitchen with refrigerator, stove, dishwasher, microwave and disposal. Washer & dryer hookups * Evaporative or swamp cooler to keep you cool this summer * New neutral earth tone carpet will go with most furniture and new paint * Large walk in closet * Updated light fixtures throughout. Newer blinds on windows * Looking for long term tenant for month to month lease * All traditional benefits of fixed term lease apply, enjoy the flexibility of not being locked in * Month to month allows the freedom to be responsive to your own financial needs * Large fenced back yard * This is a must see!