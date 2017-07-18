All apartments in Thornton
2606 East 117th Way

Location

2606 East 117th Way, Thornton, CO 80233

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This is a great opportunity for a ranch style home with a fully finished basement that checks all the boxes. 4 bedrooms, 3 on the main level and a large master on the lower level. Want an oversize 3 car garage we have it, want a covered patio, large yard and great out door space, its here, want RV/boat/trailer parking we have that as well, want to be close to schools parks and all kinds of amenities, yep. Houses with all these amenities and a super convent location don't come around to often so don't miss out. Call Text or Email for a private showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2606 East 117th Way have any available units?
2606 East 117th Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Thornton, CO.
How much is rent in Thornton, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Thornton Rent Report.
Is 2606 East 117th Way currently offering any rent specials?
2606 East 117th Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2606 East 117th Way pet-friendly?
No, 2606 East 117th Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Thornton.
Does 2606 East 117th Way offer parking?
Yes, 2606 East 117th Way offers parking.
Does 2606 East 117th Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2606 East 117th Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2606 East 117th Way have a pool?
No, 2606 East 117th Way does not have a pool.
Does 2606 East 117th Way have accessible units?
No, 2606 East 117th Way does not have accessible units.
Does 2606 East 117th Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 2606 East 117th Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2606 East 117th Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 2606 East 117th Way does not have units with air conditioning.

