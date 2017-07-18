2606 East 117th Way

Amenities

patio / balcony garage fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

This is a great opportunity for a ranch style home with a fully finished basement that checks all the boxes. 4 bedrooms, 3 on the main level and a large master on the lower level. Want an oversize 3 car garage we have it, want a covered patio, large yard and great out door space, its here, want RV/boat/trailer parking we have that as well, want to be close to schools parks and all kinds of amenities, yep. Houses with all these amenities and a super convent location don't come around to often so don't miss out. Call Text or Email for a private showing.