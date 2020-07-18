2566 East 142nd Pl

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Stunning 3 bedroom, 3 car ranch in desirable Fallbrook Farms neighborhood. High ceilings and hardwood floors welcome you as you enter the home. The open floor plan features a fireplace and vaulted ceiling in the family room. The spacious kitchen is loaded with upgrades. 42" cabinets, large island, Stainless Steel appliances, double oven, gas cooktop, and marble countertops. The home features an eat in kitchen, formal dining room, a mud room complete with sink, and a full bath off one of the bedrooms. Use the other bedroom for an office, den, or craft room. A master retreat awaits, complete with recessed ceiling and a three sided fireplace. Luxurious soaking tub in the 5 piece master bath. Exit your master retreat to the covered patio in the backyard. Garden boxes complete w/ drip irrigation. Full unfinished basement, 75 gal H20 heater, and an upgraded A/C.



Rental Terms:

$49 Application Fee per adult.

1% Monthly Admin Fee.

One-time Resident Admin Fee of $235.

Pet fees and restrictions apply, please inquire.

Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant; Max 2 per studio.



