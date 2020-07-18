All apartments in Thornton
Find more places like 2566 East 142nd Pl.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Thornton, CO
/
2566 East 142nd Pl
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

2566 East 142nd Pl

2566 East 142nd Place · (833) 367-6963
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Thornton
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2566 East 142nd Place, Thornton, CO 80602

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 beds, 3 baths, $2600 · Avail. now

$2,600

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2374 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Stunning 3 bedroom, 3 car ranch in desirable Fallbrook Farms neighborhood. High ceilings and hardwood floors welcome you as you enter the home. The open floor plan features a fireplace and vaulted ceiling in the family room. The spacious kitchen is loaded with upgrades. 42" cabinets, large island, Stainless Steel appliances, double oven, gas cooktop, and marble countertops. The home features an eat in kitchen, formal dining room, a mud room complete with sink, and a full bath off one of the bedrooms. Use the other bedroom for an office, den, or craft room. A master retreat awaits, complete with recessed ceiling and a three sided fireplace. Luxurious soaking tub in the 5 piece master bath. Exit your master retreat to the covered patio in the backyard. Garden boxes complete w/ drip irrigation. Full unfinished basement, 75 gal H20 heater, and an upgraded A/C.

Rental Terms:
$49 Application Fee per adult.
1% Monthly Admin Fee.
One-time Resident Admin Fee of $235.
Pet fees and restrictions apply, please inquire.
Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant; Max 2 per studio.

You can reach us directly at leasing@mynd.co, or 833-367-6963.
We look forward to connecting with you!

Mynd Management
Equal Opportunity Housing
License #02014508

-Fast Online Application
-Mobile App to Pay Rent and Track Service
-Affordable Renter's Insurance

www.mynd.co

(RLNE5907247)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2566 East 142nd Pl have any available units?
2566 East 142nd Pl has a unit available for $2,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Thornton, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Thornton Rent Report.
What amenities does 2566 East 142nd Pl have?
Some of 2566 East 142nd Pl's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2566 East 142nd Pl currently offering any rent specials?
2566 East 142nd Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2566 East 142nd Pl pet-friendly?
Yes, 2566 East 142nd Pl is pet friendly.
Does 2566 East 142nd Pl offer parking?
Yes, 2566 East 142nd Pl offers parking.
Does 2566 East 142nd Pl have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2566 East 142nd Pl offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2566 East 142nd Pl have a pool?
No, 2566 East 142nd Pl does not have a pool.
Does 2566 East 142nd Pl have accessible units?
No, 2566 East 142nd Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 2566 East 142nd Pl have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2566 East 142nd Pl has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 2566 East 142nd Pl?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Village on Cypress
8901 Colorado Blvd
Thornton, CO 80229
Avana Thornton Station
2525 E 104th Ave
Thornton, CO 80233
Park 88
101 E 88th Ave
Thornton, CO 80229
Hawthorne Hill
11801 York St
Thornton, CO 80233
Parkhouse
14310 Grant St
Thornton, CO 80023
Sunset Peak Apartments
475 Russell Blvd
Thornton, CO 80229
Hadley
501 East 102nd Ave
Thornton, CO 80229
Avana Eastlake
2801 E 120th Ave
Thornton, CO 80233

Similar Pages

Thornton 1 BedroomsThornton 2 Bedrooms
Thornton Apartments with PoolsThornton Pet Friendly Places
Thornton Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, COWestminster, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, COHighlands Ranch, COEnglewood, COGreeley, CO
Loveland, CONorthglenn, COParker, COCastle Rock, COBrighton, COLone Tree, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

South Thornton

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community CollegeAims Community College
Arapahoe Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity