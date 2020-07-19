2442 East 98th Plaza

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher playground tennis court fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities playground tennis court

This home is beautiful and ready for immediate move in!! As you enter you will love the open floor plan. The living room opens up into a stunning kitchen with an island and plenty of cabinet space. From there you will walk into the huge family room that has a fireplace and is the perfect place for entertaining. Upstairs you will find two nicely sized bedrooms and a full bath. Downstairs is another large bedroom with a fireplace and another full bath. The backyard is fenced and includes a beautiful deck that enters the upstairs bedroom as well as a shed for storage. This property is walking distance to Yorkborough Park which offers two separate playgrounds, tennis courts and more.