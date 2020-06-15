2401 E 127th Ave

Amenities
Beautiful Eastlake Shores (house will be professionally clean and carpet shampoo prior to move in) low maintenance 2 story style bright (natural light) home in quiet neighborhood, within a block of a park, lake, and walking trails. Features include, 3 bedrooms PLUS loft, master bedroom with private en suite bathroom and walking closet, central air conditioning, HOA maintains front yard, 2 car garage with cabinets for storage. Fantastic location close to schools, parks, shopping, dining, RTD FasTracks, and I25