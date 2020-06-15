All apartments in Thornton
Find more places like 2401 E 127th Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Thornton, CO
/
2401 E 127th Ave
Last updated June 15 2020 at 8:00 AM

2401 E 127th Ave

2401 East 127th Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Thornton
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

2401 East 127th Avenue, Thornton, CO 80241

Amenities

garbage disposal
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
fireplace
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Beautiful Eastlake Shores (house will be professionally clean and carpet shampoo prior to move in) low maintenance 2 story style bright (natural light) home in quiet neighborhood, within a block of a park, lake, and walking trails. Features include, 3 bedrooms PLUS loft, master bedroom with private en suite bathroom and walking closet, central air conditioning, HOA maintains front yard, 2 car garage with cabinets for storage. Fantastic location close to schools, parks, shopping, dining, RTD FasTracks, and I25

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2401 E 127th Ave have any available units?
2401 E 127th Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Thornton, CO.
How much is rent in Thornton, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Thornton Rent Report.
What amenities does 2401 E 127th Ave have?
Some of 2401 E 127th Ave's amenities include garbage disposal, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2401 E 127th Ave currently offering any rent specials?
2401 E 127th Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2401 E 127th Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 2401 E 127th Ave is pet friendly.
Does 2401 E 127th Ave offer parking?
Yes, 2401 E 127th Ave does offer parking.
Does 2401 E 127th Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2401 E 127th Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2401 E 127th Ave have a pool?
No, 2401 E 127th Ave does not have a pool.
Does 2401 E 127th Ave have accessible units?
No, 2401 E 127th Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 2401 E 127th Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 2401 E 127th Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

AVENS POINT
8901 Grant St
Thornton, CO 80229
Covington Ridge
10571 Colorado Blvd
Thornton, CO 80233
Village on Cypress
8901 Colorado Blvd
Thornton, CO 80229
Park 88
101 E 88th Ave
Thornton, CO 80229
Hawthorne Hill
11801 York Street
Thornton, CO 80233
North Creek Apartment Homes
700 W 91st Ave
Thornton, CO 80260
Red Hawk Ranch
12150 Washington Center Pkwy
Thornton, CO 80241
Avana Eastlake
2801 E 120th Ave
Thornton, CO 80233

Similar Pages

Thornton 1 BedroomsThornton 2 Bedrooms
Thornton Apartments with ParkingThornton Apartments with Pool
Thornton Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, COWestminster, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, COHighlands Ranch, COEnglewood, COLoveland, CO
Greeley, CONorthglenn, COParker, COCastle Rock, COBrighton, COLone Tree, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

South Thornton
Quimby

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community CollegeAims Community College
Arapahoe Community College