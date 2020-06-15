2401 E 127th Ave

Amenities

garbage disposal pet friendly garage air conditioning fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet fireplace garbage disposal microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Beautiful Eastlake Shores (house will be professionally clean and carpet shampoo prior to move in) low maintenance 2 story style bright (natural light) home in quiet neighborhood, within a block of a park, lake, and walking trails. Features include, 3 bedrooms PLUS loft, master bedroom with private en suite bathroom and walking closet, central air conditioning, HOA maintains front yard, 2 car garage with cabinets for storage. Fantastic location close to schools, parks, shopping, dining, RTD FasTracks, and I25