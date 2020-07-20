Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

STUNNING 2 story house AVAILABLE FOR RENT in North Creek Farms - $2595/Month



2077 E 167th Dr

Thornton, CO 80602



3 beds 2.5 baths 2069 Sq. Ft. plus 531 Sq. Ft. unfinished basement



https://www.westminsterpropertymanagementinc.com/westminster-homes-for-rent



This craftsman style home is located in North Creek Farms Community, featuring 3 beds, 2.5 baths with 3 car attached tandem garage. This home has a beautiful great room with vaulted ceilings, oversized windows allowing great natural lighting, beautiful plank style wood flooring, new carpet, fireplace, cast iron railing and a dining nook that leads to a private backyard overlooking a greenbelt with amazing views of mountains. Kitchen offers white and dark java stained, soft close cabinets, granite counter-tops, all brand-new LG stainless steel appliances and large island with breakfast bar! On the second level you will enjoy a gorgeous master suite with recessed ceiling and great mountain views, 5-piece bath with deep soak tub and quartz counter top plus a great sized walk-in closet. Located on the second story, there are 2 additional spacious bedrooms, another full bathroom with double sinks and the laundry room with great closets space. This home also offers a flex space directly off the entry for either an office, formal dining room or living space. Additional perks: lawn care is included, Washer and dryer are in the home, as well as Air Conditioning. This home is in a prime location with easy access Downtown Denver, Brighton, Boulder or Fort Collins, accessible by any of the major interstates including I-25, I-36, I-76, or HWY 7.



Property is shown by appointment only.



If you would like to see more on this listing or are ready to request a time to view the property, please visit our site at https://www.westminsterpropertymanagementinc.com/ or call 303-750-7070.



Background checks covers criminal, credit, and eviction. Must provide a valid ID for all applicants and 2 most recent months of pay stubs to verify income. Security deposit equal to one month?s rent, first month?s rent, and any other applicable fees will be required to be paid in full within 24 hours of signing lease agreement. Contingent to your credit score, an additional Security Deposit will be required for scores under 650.



Click here to review the Rental Application Policy Disclosure or to apply online:



https://www.westminsterpropertymanagementinc.com/application-policy



$40 non-refundable application fee required for anyone over the age of 18 planning to occupy the property.



All utilities must be transferred into your name starting when the lease begins. Tenant paid utilities: Gas, Trash, water and electric.



Pet approval is conditional based on pet screening results. If approved, additional pet deposits and fees per pet will apply.



*Prices and availability are subject to change. PMI Mile High cannot verify the accuracy of property information listed on third party sites. Please visit PMI Mile High's website to confirm property information.



PMI Mile High

13336 Franklin St., Thornton, CO 80241

Phone: (303) 536-8711