2077 E 167th Dr
Last updated May 12 2019 at 7:43 AM

2077 E 167th Dr

2077 East 167th Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2077 East 167th Drive, Thornton, CO 80602
North Washington

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
STUNNING 2 story house AVAILABLE FOR RENT in North Creek Farms - $2595/Month

2077 E 167th Dr
Thornton, CO 80602

3 beds 2.5 baths 2069 Sq. Ft. plus 531 Sq. Ft. unfinished basement

https://www.westminsterpropertymanagementinc.com/westminster-homes-for-rent

This craftsman style home is located in North Creek Farms Community, featuring 3 beds, 2.5 baths with 3 car attached tandem garage. This home has a beautiful great room with vaulted ceilings, oversized windows allowing great natural lighting, beautiful plank style wood flooring, new carpet, fireplace, cast iron railing and a dining nook that leads to a private backyard overlooking a greenbelt with amazing views of mountains. Kitchen offers white and dark java stained, soft close cabinets, granite counter-tops, all brand-new LG stainless steel appliances and large island with breakfast bar! On the second level you will enjoy a gorgeous master suite with recessed ceiling and great mountain views, 5-piece bath with deep soak tub and quartz counter top plus a great sized walk-in closet. Located on the second story, there are 2 additional spacious bedrooms, another full bathroom with double sinks and the laundry room with great closets space. This home also offers a flex space directly off the entry for either an office, formal dining room or living space. Additional perks: lawn care is included, Washer and dryer are in the home, as well as Air Conditioning. This home is in a prime location with easy access Downtown Denver, Brighton, Boulder or Fort Collins, accessible by any of the major interstates including I-25, I-36, I-76, or HWY 7.

Property is shown by appointment only.

If you would like to see more on this listing or are ready to request a time to view the property, please visit our site at https://www.westminsterpropertymanagementinc.com/ or call 303-750-7070.

Background checks covers criminal, credit, and eviction. Must provide a valid ID for all applicants and 2 most recent months of pay stubs to verify income. Security deposit equal to one month?s rent, first month?s rent, and any other applicable fees will be required to be paid in full within 24 hours of signing lease agreement. Contingent to your credit score, an additional Security Deposit will be required for scores under 650.

Click here to review the Rental Application Policy Disclosure or to apply online:

https://www.westminsterpropertymanagementinc.com/application-policy

$40 non-refundable application fee required for anyone over the age of 18 planning to occupy the property.

All utilities must be transferred into your name starting when the lease begins. Tenant paid utilities: Gas, Trash, water and electric.

Pet approval is conditional based on pet screening results. If approved, additional pet deposits and fees per pet will apply.

*Prices and availability are subject to change. PMI Mile High cannot verify the accuracy of property information listed on third party sites. Please visit PMI Mile High's website to confirm property information.

PMI Mile High
13336 Franklin St., Thornton, CO 80241
Phone: (303) 536-8711

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2077 E 167th Dr have any available units?
2077 E 167th Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Thornton, CO.
How much is rent in Thornton, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Thornton Rent Report.
What amenities does 2077 E 167th Dr have?
Some of 2077 E 167th Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2077 E 167th Dr currently offering any rent specials?
2077 E 167th Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2077 E 167th Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 2077 E 167th Dr is pet friendly.
Does 2077 E 167th Dr offer parking?
Yes, 2077 E 167th Dr offers parking.
Does 2077 E 167th Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2077 E 167th Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2077 E 167th Dr have a pool?
No, 2077 E 167th Dr does not have a pool.
Does 2077 E 167th Dr have accessible units?
No, 2077 E 167th Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 2077 E 167th Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2077 E 167th Dr has units with dishwashers.
