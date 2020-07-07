All apartments in Thornton
Find more places like 1920 E 145th Ave..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Thornton, CO
/
1920 E 145th Ave.
Last updated June 29 2019 at 1:41 PM

1920 E 145th Ave.

1920 East 145th Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Thornton
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

1920 East 145th Avenue, Thornton, CO 80602

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/bc9b9fa09d ---- Amazing 2-story with soaring ceilings with light, bright open feel! Beautiful kitchen with stainless steel appliances, fireplace in family room, walk out onto the stamped concrete patio to a gorgeous landscaped HUGE backyard! Great loft area overlooking living room, master suite with 5-pc bath! 3-car garage!!! Wow! This won\'t last! Hurry! Pets are allowed at the owner\'s discretion with an additional deposit and references however, no dogs of an aggressive breed. The list of aggressive breeds can be found on our website at the following link: . We require at least one person that is going to be on the lease views the property first before applying. If you apply for a property without viewing it first, your application may be denied and the application fee retained. IMPORTANT: Applicants will have 24 hours from the time they view the property to submit a completed application including the required documentation. Only complete applications will be considered. For questions and more information, please email: Showings@ColoradoRPM.com 3 Car Garage Fenced Backyard Gas Fireplace

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1920 E 145th Ave. have any available units?
1920 E 145th Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Thornton, CO.
How much is rent in Thornton, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Thornton Rent Report.
What amenities does 1920 E 145th Ave. have?
Some of 1920 E 145th Ave.'s amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1920 E 145th Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
1920 E 145th Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1920 E 145th Ave. pet-friendly?
Yes, 1920 E 145th Ave. is pet friendly.
Does 1920 E 145th Ave. offer parking?
Yes, 1920 E 145th Ave. offers parking.
Does 1920 E 145th Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1920 E 145th Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1920 E 145th Ave. have a pool?
No, 1920 E 145th Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 1920 E 145th Ave. have accessible units?
No, 1920 E 145th Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 1920 E 145th Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1920 E 145th Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Best Cities for Families 2019
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Covington Ridge
10571 Colorado Blvd
Thornton, CO 80233
Village on Cypress
8901 Colorado Blvd
Thornton, CO 80229
Park 88
101 E 88th Ave
Thornton, CO 80229
Highpointe Park Apartments
9701 PEARL ST
Thornton, CO 80229
Oxford Pointe Apartments
300 Russell Blvd
Thornton, CO 80229
Magnolia Ridge
12220 Colorado Blvd
Thornton, CO 80241
Avana Eastlake
2801 E 120th Ave
Thornton, CO 80233
Promenade at Hunters Glen
12801 Lafayette St
Thornton, CO 80241

Similar Pages

Thornton 1 BedroomsThornton 2 Bedrooms
Thornton Apartments with ParkingThornton Apartments with Pool
Thornton Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, COWestminster, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, COHighlands Ranch, COEnglewood, COLoveland, CO
Greeley, CONorthglenn, COParker, COCastle Rock, COBrighton, COLone Tree, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

South Thornton
Quimby

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community CollegeAims Community College
Arapahoe Community College