1920 E 145th Ave.

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly garage stainless steel fireplace

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/bc9b9fa09d ---- Amazing 2-story with soaring ceilings with light, bright open feel! Beautiful kitchen with stainless steel appliances, fireplace in family room, walk out onto the stamped concrete patio to a gorgeous landscaped HUGE backyard! Great loft area overlooking living room, master suite with 5-pc bath! 3-car garage!!! Wow! This won\'t last! Hurry! Pets are allowed at the owner\'s discretion with an additional deposit and references however, no dogs of an aggressive breed. The list of aggressive breeds can be found on our website at the following link: . We require at least one person that is going to be on the lease views the property first before applying. If you apply for a property without viewing it first, your application may be denied and the application fee retained. IMPORTANT: Applicants will have 24 hours from the time they view the property to submit a completed application including the required documentation. Only complete applications will be considered. For questions and more information, please email: Showings@ColoradoRPM.com 3 Car Garage Fenced Backyard Gas Fireplace