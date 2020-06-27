All apartments in Thornton
16053 Columbine St
Last updated August 1 2019 at 10:35 AM

16053 Columbine St

16053 Columbine Street · No Longer Available
Thornton
Apartments with Parking
2 Bedrooms
Apartments with Pool
Pet Friendly Places
Location

16053 Columbine Street, Thornton, CO 80602
North Washington

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful 4 bed/3.5 bath home in Thornton! - Check out this well appointed, newer 2-Story home in Thornton. Tons of curb appeal with a covered front porch and 3-car garage.

Enter to gleaming, wide plank hardwood floors on the entire main level. Convenient front study/den with French door access. Back of the home offers a wide open main living space with huge family room featuring a gas fireplace, dining area, and kitchen. Kitchen has high end finishes, granite countertops, glass tile backsplash, 42 inch cabinets, stainless steel appliances with gas range and island. Step through the sliding glass door to an expansive covered deck and finished backyard. Laundry and mudroom just off the kitchen. Washer and dryer included.

The master suite is second to none. Crown molding and coffered ceiling, 5-piece master bath with deep soaking tub, and large walk-in closet. Second guest bedroom has its own private bath. Jack and Jill bath separate the 3rd and 4th bedrooms. Beautifully designed sleeping quarters.

Plenty of extra storage space in the unfinished basement. 3-car garage. Close to I-25, Northwest Parkway, DIA, downtown Denver, Boulder, hiking paths and parks.

For more information or to schedule a property showing you may:

1. TEXT: Your name along with the address you are interested in (16053 Columbine St) to 877-428-2568

2. VISIT: http://www.propertiespluscolorado.com to apply for the property or for more information.

3. CALL: Properties Plus, LLC directly at 303-327-6583.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5036562)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16053 Columbine St have any available units?
16053 Columbine St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Thornton, CO.
How much is rent in Thornton, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Thornton Rent Report.
What amenities does 16053 Columbine St have?
Some of 16053 Columbine St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16053 Columbine St currently offering any rent specials?
16053 Columbine St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16053 Columbine St pet-friendly?
No, 16053 Columbine St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Thornton.
Does 16053 Columbine St offer parking?
Yes, 16053 Columbine St offers parking.
Does 16053 Columbine St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 16053 Columbine St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 16053 Columbine St have a pool?
No, 16053 Columbine St does not have a pool.
Does 16053 Columbine St have accessible units?
No, 16053 Columbine St does not have accessible units.
Does 16053 Columbine St have units with dishwashers?
No, 16053 Columbine St does not have units with dishwashers.
