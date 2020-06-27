Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub extra storage fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful 4 bed/3.5 bath home in Thornton! - Check out this well appointed, newer 2-Story home in Thornton. Tons of curb appeal with a covered front porch and 3-car garage.



Enter to gleaming, wide plank hardwood floors on the entire main level. Convenient front study/den with French door access. Back of the home offers a wide open main living space with huge family room featuring a gas fireplace, dining area, and kitchen. Kitchen has high end finishes, granite countertops, glass tile backsplash, 42 inch cabinets, stainless steel appliances with gas range and island. Step through the sliding glass door to an expansive covered deck and finished backyard. Laundry and mudroom just off the kitchen. Washer and dryer included.



The master suite is second to none. Crown molding and coffered ceiling, 5-piece master bath with deep soaking tub, and large walk-in closet. Second guest bedroom has its own private bath. Jack and Jill bath separate the 3rd and 4th bedrooms. Beautifully designed sleeping quarters.



Plenty of extra storage space in the unfinished basement. 3-car garage. Close to I-25, Northwest Parkway, DIA, downtown Denver, Boulder, hiking paths and parks.



For more information or to schedule a property showing you may:



1. TEXT: Your name along with the address you are interested in (16053 Columbine St) to 877-428-2568



2. VISIT: http://www.propertiespluscolorado.com to apply for the property or for more information.



3. CALL: Properties Plus, LLC directly at 303-327-6583.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5036562)