Last updated January 29 2020 at 11:14 AM

15815 Josephine Circle East

15815 Josephine Circle East · No Longer Available
Location

15815 Josephine Circle East, Thornton, CO 80602
North Washington

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
Beautiful Thornton home !! - Mountain Views! One-of-a-kind home in brand new Trailside subdivision.

This home is beautiful, you will be surprised walking in. Office on the main level with half bathrooms. A Grand Formal dining room that leads into the living room. With a shared fireplace that you can enjoy from the dining and living room. This home also features a large breakfast nook off of the living room that leads into a huge updated kitchen. This kitchen also features plenty of cabinets and counter space. Stainless steel appliances. Bonus massive WALK-IN Pantry. French doors, plantation blinds on the bottom floor.

Upstairs features a spacious loft, and a full-sized washer and dryer. The Master bedroom has its own side of the house. The bathroom is a 5 piece, which includes a separate master bathtub and walk-in closet. The other three bedrooms are thoughtfully planned with plenty of space.

This home is a gem and won't last long in the developing area of Thornton!

Great schools and close to dining, shopping, and entertainment. 20 minutes to Denver, 30 minutes to Boulder. N-Line to downtown coming soon.

3 Car Garage

Hardwood Floors

Upstairs Laundry

Huge Backyard

Dogs under 25 pounds

Call today for a showing!!
720-474-2822

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4753979)

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15815 Josephine Circle East have any available units?
15815 Josephine Circle East doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Thornton, CO.
How much is rent in Thornton, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Thornton Rent Report.
What amenities does 15815 Josephine Circle East have?
Some of 15815 Josephine Circle East's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15815 Josephine Circle East currently offering any rent specials?
15815 Josephine Circle East is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15815 Josephine Circle East pet-friendly?
Yes, 15815 Josephine Circle East is pet friendly.
Does 15815 Josephine Circle East offer parking?
Yes, 15815 Josephine Circle East offers parking.
Does 15815 Josephine Circle East have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 15815 Josephine Circle East offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 15815 Josephine Circle East have a pool?
No, 15815 Josephine Circle East does not have a pool.
Does 15815 Josephine Circle East have accessible units?
No, 15815 Josephine Circle East does not have accessible units.
Does 15815 Josephine Circle East have units with dishwashers?
No, 15815 Josephine Circle East does not have units with dishwashers.
