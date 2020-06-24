15815 Josephine Circle East

Amenities

Beautiful Thornton home !! - Mountain Views! One-of-a-kind home in brand new Trailside subdivision.



This home is beautiful, you will be surprised walking in. Office on the main level with half bathrooms. A Grand Formal dining room that leads into the living room. With a shared fireplace that you can enjoy from the dining and living room. This home also features a large breakfast nook off of the living room that leads into a huge updated kitchen. This kitchen also features plenty of cabinets and counter space. Stainless steel appliances. Bonus massive WALK-IN Pantry. French doors, plantation blinds on the bottom floor.



Upstairs features a spacious loft, and a full-sized washer and dryer. The Master bedroom has its own side of the house. The bathroom is a 5 piece, which includes a separate master bathtub and walk-in closet. The other three bedrooms are thoughtfully planned with plenty of space.



This home is a gem and won't last long in the developing area of Thornton!



Great schools and close to dining, shopping, and entertainment. 20 minutes to Denver, 30 minutes to Boulder. N-Line to downtown coming soon.



3 Car Garage



Hardwood Floors



Upstairs Laundry



Huge Backyard



Dogs under 25 pounds



Call today for a showing!!

720-474-2822



No Cats Allowed



