Home
/
Thornton, CO
/
14156 Jackson St
Last updated January 18 2020 at 11:53 AM

14156 Jackson St

14156 Jackson Street · No Longer Available
Location

14156 Jackson Street, Thornton, CO 80602

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Only a few months old paired Home! - Property Id: 106664

Fallbrook Farms provides access to the highly-rated Adams 12 Five Star Schools, along with a convenient location near I-25, E-470, shopping centers and high-end retail.

Available February 1st but other options possible. Lease 12 months.

The Vibrant offers over 1,800 square feet of living space and features three bedrooms, main floor study and small loft, two-and-a-half baths and a two-car attached garage. Additionally, this home features a large great room, functional kitchen with island open to dining space, a master's entry with storage off garage, and a convenient second-floor laundry space.

Granite countertop, stainless steel appliances, upgraded cabinetry, upgraded backsplash and gas range. Small fenced in yard.

Accommodate Full-Sized Washer and Dryer
Includes refrigerator
Luxury Floors Hardwood
Blinds included!
Efficiency Furnace with Programmable Thermostat
Unfinished Basement for extra room
Inviting Front Porch
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/106664
Property Id 106664

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5444285)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14156 Jackson St have any available units?
14156 Jackson St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Thornton, CO.
How much is rent in Thornton, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Thornton Rent Report.
What amenities does 14156 Jackson St have?
Some of 14156 Jackson St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14156 Jackson St currently offering any rent specials?
14156 Jackson St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14156 Jackson St pet-friendly?
No, 14156 Jackson St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Thornton.
Does 14156 Jackson St offer parking?
Yes, 14156 Jackson St offers parking.
Does 14156 Jackson St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14156 Jackson St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14156 Jackson St have a pool?
No, 14156 Jackson St does not have a pool.
Does 14156 Jackson St have accessible units?
No, 14156 Jackson St does not have accessible units.
Does 14156 Jackson St have units with dishwashers?
No, 14156 Jackson St does not have units with dishwashers.
