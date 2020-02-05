14156 Jackson St

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal garage

Unit Amenities carpet garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Only a few months old paired Home!



Fallbrook Farms provides access to the highly-rated Adams 12 Five Star Schools, along with a convenient location near I-25, E-470, shopping centers and high-end retail.



Available February 1st but other options possible. Lease 12 months.



The Vibrant offers over 1,800 square feet of living space and features three bedrooms, main floor study and small loft, two-and-a-half baths and a two-car attached garage. Additionally, this home features a large great room, functional kitchen with island open to dining space, a master's entry with storage off garage, and a convenient second-floor laundry space.



Granite countertop, stainless steel appliances, upgraded cabinetry, upgraded backsplash and gas range. Small fenced in yard.



Accommodate Full-Sized Washer and Dryer

Includes refrigerator

Luxury Floors Hardwood

Blinds included!

Efficiency Furnace with Programmable Thermostat

Unfinished Basement for extra room

Inviting Front Porch

No Pets Allowed



