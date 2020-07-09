13854 Elm - 1

Amenities
Lovely Thornton home just around the corner from Northbrook Park. An elegant brick facade, incredible backyard with a deck, and three-car tandem garage make this home stand apart. Enjoy the open and spacious floor plan, wood floors, stainless steel appliances, and luxurious five-piece en-suit master bath. The home features 2,132 square feet of functional, comfortable living space as well as an unfinished 864 square-foot basement. Pets Negotiable.
Professionally Managed by Elysium Realty & Management, LLC
