Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

13734 Ulster St

13734 Ulster Street · No Longer Available
Location

13734 Ulster Street, Thornton, CO 80602

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
dogs allowed
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
range
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Beautiful Ranch style home Open floor plan 3 Beds 2 Baths 4242 sq ft (2142 sq ft + 2100 unfinished basement) 3 car garages. Great Room with fireplace open to Gourmet Kitchen with cook top and double oven and dinning room. Large master bedrooms with 5 piece master bath. Close to Park, Groceries store, fast food, bank, E470, I76, restaurant, DIA & more. AVAILABLE NOW!! Only (up to two) small dog under 30 pounds will be considered. MMJ is NOT allowed in the premise. For more info/ showing, please call Andy @ (303) 263 4496

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13734 Ulster St have any available units?
13734 Ulster St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Thornton, CO.
How much is rent in Thornton, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Thornton Rent Report.
What amenities does 13734 Ulster St have?
Some of 13734 Ulster St's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and dogs allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13734 Ulster St currently offering any rent specials?
13734 Ulster St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13734 Ulster St pet-friendly?
Yes, 13734 Ulster St is pet friendly.
Does 13734 Ulster St offer parking?
Yes, 13734 Ulster St does offer parking.
Does 13734 Ulster St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13734 Ulster St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13734 Ulster St have a pool?
No, 13734 Ulster St does not have a pool.
Does 13734 Ulster St have accessible units?
No, 13734 Ulster St does not have accessible units.
Does 13734 Ulster St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13734 Ulster St has units with dishwashers.
