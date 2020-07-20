All apartments in Thornton
13491 Spruce St
13491 Spruce St

13491 Spruce Street · No Longer Available
Location

13491 Spruce Street, Thornton, CO 80602

Amenities

granite counters
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
13491 Spruce St Available 06/07/19 Newer construction 4 bedroom custom home - Incredibly well maintained and in show home condition. This home features gleaming hickory hardwoods throughout, updated and beautifully finished kitchen cabinetry, slab granite counters in the kitchen and two baths, Silestone counters in the master bath, tile flooring in the baths, three good sized secondary rooms and a large master bedroom, a main floor office, dual furnaces, dual A/C units, a three car tandem garage and so much more. The front and back yards are professionally landscaped, with the back being xeriscaped for a truly unique look and water savings. Backs to open land that is zoned agricultural and provides great mountain views.

(RLNE4159880)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13491 Spruce St have any available units?
13491 Spruce St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Thornton, CO.
How much is rent in Thornton, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Thornton Rent Report.
What amenities does 13491 Spruce St have?
Some of 13491 Spruce St's amenities include granite counters, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13491 Spruce St currently offering any rent specials?
13491 Spruce St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13491 Spruce St pet-friendly?
No, 13491 Spruce St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Thornton.
Does 13491 Spruce St offer parking?
Yes, 13491 Spruce St offers parking.
Does 13491 Spruce St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13491 Spruce St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13491 Spruce St have a pool?
No, 13491 Spruce St does not have a pool.
Does 13491 Spruce St have accessible units?
No, 13491 Spruce St does not have accessible units.
Does 13491 Spruce St have units with dishwashers?
No, 13491 Spruce St does not have units with dishwashers.
