13491 Spruce St Available 06/07/19 Newer construction 4 bedroom custom home - Incredibly well maintained and in show home condition. This home features gleaming hickory hardwoods throughout, updated and beautifully finished kitchen cabinetry, slab granite counters in the kitchen and two baths, Silestone counters in the master bath, tile flooring in the baths, three good sized secondary rooms and a large master bedroom, a main floor office, dual furnaces, dual A/C units, a three car tandem garage and so much more. The front and back yards are professionally landscaped, with the back being xeriscaped for a truly unique look and water savings. Backs to open land that is zoned agricultural and provides great mountain views.



