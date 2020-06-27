13097 Garfield Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities garage pet friendly

Spacious home on Corner lot - This corner lot town house has a lot to offer. This unit has double masters. One on the main floor with a full bath and second floor master with full bath and deck. Large walk in closets in both Masters. Upstairs offers large loft. Kitchen with all appliances, 2 car garage. Basement is fully finished with a full bath and 3rd bedroom with large rec room. Corner lot with large yard. Updated windows that are energy efficient, solar hot water heat. French doors open up to a beautifully landscaped yard and covered patio. This home has lots of space for storage. Call today for a private showing 303-466-6340



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE4664918)