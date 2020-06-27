All apartments in Thornton
Find more places like 13097 Garfield Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Thornton, CO
/
13097 Garfield Dr
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

13097 Garfield Dr

13097 Garfield Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Thornton
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

13097 Garfield Drive, Thornton, CO 80241

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
garage
pet friendly
Spacious home on Corner lot - This corner lot town house has a lot to offer. This unit has double masters. One on the main floor with a full bath and second floor master with full bath and deck. Large walk in closets in both Masters. Upstairs offers large loft. Kitchen with all appliances, 2 car garage. Basement is fully finished with a full bath and 3rd bedroom with large rec room. Corner lot with large yard. Updated windows that are energy efficient, solar hot water heat. French doors open up to a beautifully landscaped yard and covered patio. This home has lots of space for storage. Call today for a private showing 303-466-6340

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4664918)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13097 Garfield Dr have any available units?
13097 Garfield Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Thornton, CO.
How much is rent in Thornton, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Thornton Rent Report.
What amenities does 13097 Garfield Dr have?
Some of 13097 Garfield Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13097 Garfield Dr currently offering any rent specials?
13097 Garfield Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13097 Garfield Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 13097 Garfield Dr is pet friendly.
Does 13097 Garfield Dr offer parking?
Yes, 13097 Garfield Dr offers parking.
Does 13097 Garfield Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13097 Garfield Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13097 Garfield Dr have a pool?
No, 13097 Garfield Dr does not have a pool.
Does 13097 Garfield Dr have accessible units?
No, 13097 Garfield Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 13097 Garfield Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 13097 Garfield Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Covington Ridge
10571 Colorado Blvd
Thornton, CO 80233
Avana Thornton Station
2525 E 104th Ave
Thornton, CO 80233
Park 88
101 E 88th Ave
Thornton, CO 80229
Highpointe Park Apartments
9701 PEARL ST
Thornton, CO 80229
North Creek Apartment Homes
700 W 91st Ave
Thornton, CO 80260
Parkhouse
14310 Grant St
Thornton, CO 80023
Oxford Pointe Apartments
300 Russell Blvd
Thornton, CO 80229
Hadley
501 East 102nd Ave
Thornton, CO 80229

Similar Pages

Thornton 1 BedroomsThornton 2 Bedrooms
Thornton Apartments with PoolsThornton Pet Friendly Places
Thornton Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, COWestminster, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, COHighlands Ranch, COEnglewood, COGreeley, CO
Loveland, CONorthglenn, COParker, COCastle Rock, COBrighton, COLone Tree, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

South Thornton

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community CollegeAims Community College
Arapahoe Community College