13033 Grant Circle East Unit B
Last updated February 19 2020 at 1:46 PM

13033 Grant Circle East Unit B

13033 Grant Circle East · No Longer Available
Location

13033 Grant Circle East, Thornton, CO 80241
North Washington

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
pool
dog park
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pet friendly
dog park
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
13033 Grant Circle East Unit B Available 03/01/20 GOLF COURSE COMMUNITY LIVING! - 2 Bedroom, 2.5 Bathroom, 1328 sqft Townhouse for rent at 128th and I-25 in Thornton. Townhouse includes: 1 car attached garage, oversized master suite with 2 sided fireplace, brand new downstairs flooring, BBQ-ready patio, spacious living room with fireplace, in-unit washer and dryer, central AC, on-site pool access. Adjacent to Big Dry Creek trail. Minutes from dog park.
Rent $1650 per month. Minimum 1 year lease. $1650 security deposit. Dogs ONLY OK with $500 non-refundable deposit and $25/month pet rent per pet. Age & breed restrictions apply. Max two dogs. Water/sewer, trash, pool access, and yard maintenance are paid. No smoking.
Contact n.marshall.80@gmail.com or (785) 979-7685 for questions. Initial Term is Thru July 31, 2020 - Renewal is Available.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4300889)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

