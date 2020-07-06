All apartments in Thornton
Find more places like 12962 Grant Cir E UNIT C, Thornton, CO 80241.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Thornton, CO
/
12962 Grant Cir E UNIT C, Thornton, CO 80241
Last updated April 8 2019 at 11:47 PM

12962 Grant Cir E UNIT C, Thornton, CO 80241

12962 Grant Cir E · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Thornton
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

12962 Grant Cir E, Thornton, CO 80241
North Washington

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
garage
gym
air conditioning
tennis court
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
Property Amenities
gym
on-site laundry
parking
garage
internet access
tennis court
This is a great home with an attached garage in a quiet neighborhood! Plenty of places to eat and new developments everywhere! Easy access to the highway and light rail coming soon! Don t miss a chance to enjoy this great home!
This is a great home with an attached garage in a quiet neighborhood! Plenty of places to eat and new developments everywhere! Easy access to the highway and light rail coming soon! Don t miss a chance to enjoy this great home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12962 Grant Cir E UNIT C, Thornton, CO 80241 have any available units?
12962 Grant Cir E UNIT C, Thornton, CO 80241 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Thornton, CO.
How much is rent in Thornton, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Thornton Rent Report.
What amenities does 12962 Grant Cir E UNIT C, Thornton, CO 80241 have?
Some of 12962 Grant Cir E UNIT C, Thornton, CO 80241's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12962 Grant Cir E UNIT C, Thornton, CO 80241 currently offering any rent specials?
12962 Grant Cir E UNIT C, Thornton, CO 80241 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12962 Grant Cir E UNIT C, Thornton, CO 80241 pet-friendly?
No, 12962 Grant Cir E UNIT C, Thornton, CO 80241 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Thornton.
Does 12962 Grant Cir E UNIT C, Thornton, CO 80241 offer parking?
Yes, 12962 Grant Cir E UNIT C, Thornton, CO 80241 offers parking.
Does 12962 Grant Cir E UNIT C, Thornton, CO 80241 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12962 Grant Cir E UNIT C, Thornton, CO 80241 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12962 Grant Cir E UNIT C, Thornton, CO 80241 have a pool?
No, 12962 Grant Cir E UNIT C, Thornton, CO 80241 does not have a pool.
Does 12962 Grant Cir E UNIT C, Thornton, CO 80241 have accessible units?
No, 12962 Grant Cir E UNIT C, Thornton, CO 80241 does not have accessible units.
Does 12962 Grant Cir E UNIT C, Thornton, CO 80241 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12962 Grant Cir E UNIT C, Thornton, CO 80241 has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Lambertson Farms Apartments
10260 Washington St
Thornton, CO 80229
Highpointe Park Apartments
9701 PEARL ST
Thornton, CO 80229
North Creek Apartment Homes
700 W 91st Ave
Thornton, CO 80260
Parkhouse
14310 Grant St
Thornton, CO 80023
Oxford Pointe Apartments
300 Russell Blvd
Thornton, CO 80229
Hadley
501 East 102nd Ave
Thornton, CO 80229
Sierra Vista
9440 Hoffman Way
Thornton, CO 80229
Avana Eastlake
2801 E 120th Ave
Thornton, CO 80233

Similar Pages

Thornton 1 BedroomsThornton 2 Bedrooms
Thornton Apartments with ParkingThornton Apartments with Pool
Thornton Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, COWestminster, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, COHighlands Ranch, COEnglewood, COLoveland, CO
Greeley, CONorthglenn, COParker, COCastle Rock, COBrighton, COLone Tree, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

South Thornton
Quimby

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community CollegeAims Community College
Arapahoe Community College