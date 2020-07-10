All apartments in Thornton
Thornton, CO
12948 Grant Cir W Unit B
Last updated June 2 2020 at 7:40 AM

12948 Grant Cir W Unit B

12948 Grant Circle West · No Longer Available
Location

12948 Grant Circle West, Thornton, CO 80241
North Washington

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
parking
garage
Available 7/1/20. Youtube virtual tour: youtu.be/50XT_exJqi0

Built in 2015 this gorgeous townhome has granite counters throughout, stainless steel appliances, gas stove, H/E washer/dryer, gas fireplace, A/C, deck and fenced yard. 3 beds and 2 baths upstairs. Master bathroom and his/hers closets in the master bedroom.

5 minutes from I-25, Orchard Town Centre, RTD Park & Ride and tons of shopping and dining.

Looking for tenants with credit score of 650+, gross combined income $4,750 per month, no evictions in the past 7 years, no felonies. Pets OK contingent on size, age, breed and tenant qualification with extra fee. Sorry - no smoking or section 8.

Showings available 7 days a week - Call Troy Herman, Woodruff Property Management, (303) 532-9372.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12948 Grant Cir W Unit B have any available units?
12948 Grant Cir W Unit B doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Thornton, CO.
How much is rent in Thornton, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Thornton Rent Report.
What amenities does 12948 Grant Cir W Unit B have?
Some of 12948 Grant Cir W Unit B's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12948 Grant Cir W Unit B currently offering any rent specials?
12948 Grant Cir W Unit B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12948 Grant Cir W Unit B pet-friendly?
Yes, 12948 Grant Cir W Unit B is pet friendly.
Does 12948 Grant Cir W Unit B offer parking?
Yes, 12948 Grant Cir W Unit B offers parking.
Does 12948 Grant Cir W Unit B have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12948 Grant Cir W Unit B offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12948 Grant Cir W Unit B have a pool?
No, 12948 Grant Cir W Unit B does not have a pool.
Does 12948 Grant Cir W Unit B have accessible units?
No, 12948 Grant Cir W Unit B does not have accessible units.
Does 12948 Grant Cir W Unit B have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12948 Grant Cir W Unit B has units with dishwashers.

