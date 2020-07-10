12948 Grant Cir W Unit B

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8 parking garage

Available 7/1/20. Youtube virtual tour: youtu.be/50XT_exJqi0



Built in 2015 this gorgeous townhome has granite counters throughout, stainless steel appliances, gas stove, H/E washer/dryer, gas fireplace, A/C, deck and fenced yard. 3 beds and 2 baths upstairs. Master bathroom and his/hers closets in the master bedroom.



5 minutes from I-25, Orchard Town Centre, RTD Park & Ride and tons of shopping and dining.



Looking for tenants with credit score of 650+, gross combined income $4,750 per month, no evictions in the past 7 years, no felonies. Pets OK contingent on size, age, breed and tenant qualification with extra fee. Sorry - no smoking or section 8.



Showings available 7 days a week - Call Troy Herman, Woodruff Property Management, (303) 532-9372.