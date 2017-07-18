Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage pet friendly

12929 East Grant Circle #A Available 10/01/19 Spacious Two Story Townhome With Attached One Car Garage! - 12929 East Grant Circle #A is a spacious townhome located in Thorncreek Villiage next to the newly remodeled Thorncreek Golf Course. Conveniently located near 120th avenue and I-25. Just minutes to E-470, The Denver Premium Outlet Mall, Orchard Town Center and is within the Adams 12, 5 Star school district that features Hunters Glen Elementary, Century Middle, and Mountain Range High School.



This beautiful townhome has 1328 square feet and features: living room, dining room with a two sided gas fireplace. Kitchen with range, refrigerator, dishwasher, built in microwave. 1/2 bath and laundry area on main level next to the attached garage.

The upper level features: master bedroom with a study area and two sided gas fireplace, master bathroom with oversized tub, second bedroom and a full bathroom. This townhome also comes with central a/c and patio. The amenities include: community pool.



The rent is $1795.00 Deposit is $1700.00, $40.00 application fee per applicants 18+ years of age. Must gross 3x's the amount of rent. Tenant pays gas and electric. All other utilities and lawn care are paid by the HOA.



This is a dog friendly property with an additional deposit and pet rent. Please no cats or prior evictions.



Questions you may contact Crystal Sierra 720-880-8798.



No Cats Allowed



