Thornton, CO
12929 East Grant Circle #A
Last updated September 26 2019 at 12:27 PM

12929 East Grant Circle #A

12929 Grant Cir E
Location

12929 Grant Cir E, Thornton, CO 80241
North Washington

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
pet friendly
12929 East Grant Circle #A Available 10/01/19 Spacious Two Story Townhome With Attached One Car Garage! - 12929 East Grant Circle #A is a spacious townhome located in Thorncreek Villiage next to the newly remodeled Thorncreek Golf Course. Conveniently located near 120th avenue and I-25. Just minutes to E-470, The Denver Premium Outlet Mall, Orchard Town Center and is within the Adams 12, 5 Star school district that features Hunters Glen Elementary, Century Middle, and Mountain Range High School.

This beautiful townhome has 1328 square feet and features: living room, dining room with a two sided gas fireplace. Kitchen with range, refrigerator, dishwasher, built in microwave. 1/2 bath and laundry area on main level next to the attached garage.
The upper level features: master bedroom with a study area and two sided gas fireplace, master bathroom with oversized tub, second bedroom and a full bathroom. This townhome also comes with central a/c and patio. The amenities include: community pool.

The rent is $1795.00 Deposit is $1700.00, $40.00 application fee per applicants 18+ years of age. Must gross 3x's the amount of rent. Tenant pays gas and electric. All other utilities and lawn care are paid by the HOA.

This is a dog friendly property with an additional deposit and pet rent. Please no cats or prior evictions.

To schedule a showing please go to www.atsmithco.com, click on the properties for rent tab, find this property, click on view details and fill out the contact us information. An email and or text message will be sent to you with additional information regarding showing times. If you do not receive an email in 24 hours please check your spam or junk file.
Questions you may contact Crystal Sierra 720-880-8798.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4751550)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12929 East Grant Circle #A have any available units?
12929 East Grant Circle #A doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Thornton, CO.
How much is rent in Thornton, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Thornton Rent Report.
What amenities does 12929 East Grant Circle #A have?
Some of 12929 East Grant Circle #A's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12929 East Grant Circle #A currently offering any rent specials?
12929 East Grant Circle #A is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12929 East Grant Circle #A pet-friendly?
Yes, 12929 East Grant Circle #A is pet friendly.
Does 12929 East Grant Circle #A offer parking?
Yes, 12929 East Grant Circle #A offers parking.
Does 12929 East Grant Circle #A have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12929 East Grant Circle #A does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12929 East Grant Circle #A have a pool?
Yes, 12929 East Grant Circle #A has a pool.
Does 12929 East Grant Circle #A have accessible units?
No, 12929 East Grant Circle #A does not have accessible units.
Does 12929 East Grant Circle #A have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12929 East Grant Circle #A has units with dishwashers.
