12915 Lafayette St

12915 Lafayette Street
Location

12915 Lafayette Street, Thornton, CO 80241

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
gym
pool
elevator
internet access
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
elevator
gym
parking
pool
garage
internet access
This beautiful two bedroom, two bathroom condo is located in the Legends at Hunters Glen. The front door opens to a spacious green belt, has mountain views and is walking distance to Hunter's Glen Lake. The living area is open and connected to the dining room and kitchen creating the perfect space for hosting guests. The master bedroom is very spacious with lots of closet space and an attached bathroom. The second bedroom is also a good size with the 2nd bathroom located just outside of the bedroom. The condo does include a detached garage and there is access to the community swimming pool to enjoy those hot summer Colorado days. Grace Property Management For a virtual tour visit our website www.rentgrace.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12915 Lafayette St have any available units?
12915 Lafayette St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Thornton, CO.
How much is rent in Thornton, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Thornton Rent Report.
What amenities does 12915 Lafayette St have?
Some of 12915 Lafayette St's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12915 Lafayette St currently offering any rent specials?
12915 Lafayette St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12915 Lafayette St pet-friendly?
No, 12915 Lafayette St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Thornton.
Does 12915 Lafayette St offer parking?
Yes, 12915 Lafayette St offers parking.
Does 12915 Lafayette St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12915 Lafayette St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12915 Lafayette St have a pool?
Yes, 12915 Lafayette St has a pool.
Does 12915 Lafayette St have accessible units?
No, 12915 Lafayette St does not have accessible units.
Does 12915 Lafayette St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12915 Lafayette St has units with dishwashers.
