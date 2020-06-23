12915 Lafayette St

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher oven range refrigerator Property Amenities elevator gym parking pool garage internet access

This beautiful two bedroom, two bathroom condo is located in the Legends at Hunters Glen. The front door opens to a spacious green belt, has mountain views and is walking distance to Hunter's Glen Lake. The living area is open and connected to the dining room and kitchen creating the perfect space for hosting guests. The master bedroom is very spacious with lots of closet space and an attached bathroom. The second bedroom is also a good size with the 2nd bathroom located just outside of the bedroom. The condo does include a detached garage and there is access to the community swimming pool to enjoy those hot summer Colorado days. Grace Property Management For a virtual tour visit our website www.rentgrace.com