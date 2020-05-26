All apartments in Thornton
Last updated June 15 2020 at 1:21 PM

12779 Jasmine Ct

12779 Jasmine Court · No Longer Available
Location

12779 Jasmine Court, Thornton, CO 80602

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dogs allowed
pool
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
12779 Jasmine Ct Available 07/06/20 Townhome in Sage Creek, 3 bedroom! - Three bedrooms located upstairs along with full bath and washer & dryer. On the main floor the kitchen has extra room for your table and you can also add bar stools up to the counter. The large living & dining area looks out to the back yard where you'll have a patio, your own small yard and storage shed for your extras. pool community
Utilities: Tenant pays all utilities except for trash paid by Owner
Lease dates: 7/6/2020-6/30/2021

No smoking. Non-Student.
Sorry, no roommates

Call Sunnyside Property Management at 303-442-7773 or Visit our website at www.sunnysiderental.com t

We've gone paperless, super easy to secure a lease with us, all paperwork (including leases) and payments done on-line from the comfort of your own home
Fast and Easy!!

All square footage's are approximate
Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed

(RLNE5842553)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

