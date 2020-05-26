Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dogs allowed pool

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly pool

12779 Jasmine Ct Available 07/06/20 Townhome in Sage Creek, 3 bedroom! - Three bedrooms located upstairs along with full bath and washer & dryer. On the main floor the kitchen has extra room for your table and you can also add bar stools up to the counter. The large living & dining area looks out to the back yard where you'll have a patio, your own small yard and storage shed for your extras. pool community

Utilities: Tenant pays all utilities except for trash paid by Owner

Lease dates: 7/6/2020-6/30/2021



No smoking. Non-Student.

Sorry, no roommates



Call Sunnyside Property Management at 303-442-7773 or Visit our website at www.sunnysiderental.com t



We've gone paperless, super easy to secure a lease with us, all paperwork (including leases) and payments done on-line from the comfort of your own home

Fast and Easy!!



All square footage's are approximate

Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed



(RLNE5842553)