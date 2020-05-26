Amenities
12779 Jasmine Ct Available 07/06/20 Townhome in Sage Creek, 3 bedroom! - Three bedrooms located upstairs along with full bath and washer & dryer. On the main floor the kitchen has extra room for your table and you can also add bar stools up to the counter. The large living & dining area looks out to the back yard where you'll have a patio, your own small yard and storage shed for your extras. pool community
Utilities: Tenant pays all utilities except for trash paid by Owner
Lease dates: 7/6/2020-6/30/2021
No smoking. Non-Student.
Sorry, no roommates
