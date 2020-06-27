All apartments in Thornton
Last updated July 18 2019 at 5:35 PM

12754 Leyden St

12754 Leyden Street · No Longer Available
Location

12754 Leyden Street, Thornton, CO 80602

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
pet friendly
Amazing 3 bedroom/ 2.5 bathroom townhouse in Ash Meadows is available now. This home features a built in 5 speaker surround sound system, hardwood floors, gas fireplace, stainless steel appliances, gas stove, loft area, washer/dryer, attached 2 car garage, central heat/ AC (AC is brand new, installed 07/01/2019), large patio area, dual sink in master bathroom, as well as his/hers walk in closets in the master bedroom. Rent is $2,049 a month. Security Deposit is equal to one months rent. $55/adult Application fee. $150 one time Admin fee. $7 P&R fee. Tenant is responsible for all utilities. Pet policy: NO PETS Another home by Chris Mulhern with Renters Warehouse!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12754 Leyden St have any available units?
12754 Leyden St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Thornton, CO.
How much is rent in Thornton, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Thornton Rent Report.
What amenities does 12754 Leyden St have?
Some of 12754 Leyden St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12754 Leyden St currently offering any rent specials?
12754 Leyden St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12754 Leyden St pet-friendly?
Yes, 12754 Leyden St is pet friendly.
Does 12754 Leyden St offer parking?
Yes, 12754 Leyden St offers parking.
Does 12754 Leyden St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12754 Leyden St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12754 Leyden St have a pool?
No, 12754 Leyden St does not have a pool.
Does 12754 Leyden St have accessible units?
No, 12754 Leyden St does not have accessible units.
Does 12754 Leyden St have units with dishwashers?
No, 12754 Leyden St does not have units with dishwashers.
