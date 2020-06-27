12754 Leyden St

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage pet friendly

Amazing 3 bedroom/ 2.5 bathroom townhouse in Ash Meadows is available now. This home features a built in 5 speaker surround sound system, hardwood floors, gas fireplace, stainless steel appliances, gas stove, loft area, washer/dryer, attached 2 car garage, central heat/ AC (AC is brand new, installed 07/01/2019), large patio area, dual sink in master bathroom, as well as his/hers walk in closets in the master bedroom. Rent is $2,049 a month. Security Deposit is equal to one months rent. $55/adult Application fee. $150 one time Admin fee. $7 P&R fee. Tenant is responsible for all utilities. Pet policy: NO PETS Another home by Chris Mulhern with Renters Warehouse!!