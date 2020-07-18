All apartments in Thornton
Last updated July 10 2020 at 6:40 PM

12745 Columbine Street - 1

12745 Columbine Street · No Longer Available
Location

12745 Columbine Street, Thornton, CO 80241

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Opportunity to live in a spacious clean Thornton home with attached 2 car garage!

AVAILABILITY DATE: August 1st, 2020 with flexible start dates.

PET RESTRICTIONS: No pets permitted

• Property Description •

* Clean single-family home with hardwood floors, 3 bedrooms, and 2.5 bathrooms, plenty of storage.

* Vaulted ceilings with lots of natural light.

* 360 Fire Place

* Private patio facing open space.

* Attached 2-car garage, plenty of non-permitted, non-metered street parking directly in front of the property.

* Washer & Dryer included

* Central A/C

GARAGE/PARKING: Attached 2-car garage + driveway + street parking

KITCHEN/LAUNDRY APPLIANCES INCLUDED: Yes, all.

UTILITIES INCLUDED: Trash and Water

AIR CONDITIONING: Central A/C

LAWN CARE: HOA covers exterior maintenance and yard care.

• Application, Lease Terms, and Fees •

CREDIT SCORE REQUIREMENT: 620 minimum for all adults. May be negotiable in some cases based on other application criteria and the ability to pay additional Security Deposit.

APPLICATION FEE: $50 per adult (all adults occupying the property must complete their own application).

TENANT FEES: $75 Leasing Fee. If pets are permitted, $250 one-time Pet Fee. A $500 pet deposit will apply.

LEASE LENGTH: 12-24 months

*All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.*

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 12745 Columbine Street - 1 have any available units?
12745 Columbine Street - 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Thornton, CO.
How much is rent in Thornton, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Thornton Rent Report.
What amenities does 12745 Columbine Street - 1 have?
Some of 12745 Columbine Street - 1's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12745 Columbine Street - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
12745 Columbine Street - 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12745 Columbine Street - 1 pet-friendly?
No, 12745 Columbine Street - 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Thornton.
Does 12745 Columbine Street - 1 offer parking?
Yes, 12745 Columbine Street - 1 offers parking.
Does 12745 Columbine Street - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12745 Columbine Street - 1 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12745 Columbine Street - 1 have a pool?
No, 12745 Columbine Street - 1 does not have a pool.
Does 12745 Columbine Street - 1 have accessible units?
No, 12745 Columbine Street - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 12745 Columbine Street - 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 12745 Columbine Street - 1 does not have units with dishwashers.

