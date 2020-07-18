12745 Columbine Street - 1.

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

Opportunity to live in a spacious clean Thornton home with attached 2 car garage!



AVAILABILITY DATE: August 1st, 2020 with flexible start dates.



PET RESTRICTIONS: No pets permitted



• Property Description •



* Clean single-family home with hardwood floors, 3 bedrooms, and 2.5 bathrooms, plenty of storage.



* Vaulted ceilings with lots of natural light.



* 360 Fire Place



* Private patio facing open space.



* Attached 2-car garage, plenty of non-permitted, non-metered street parking directly in front of the property.



* Washer & Dryer included



* Central A/C



GARAGE/PARKING: Attached 2-car garage + driveway + street parking



KITCHEN/LAUNDRY APPLIANCES INCLUDED: Yes, all.



UTILITIES INCLUDED: Trash and Water



AIR CONDITIONING: Central A/C



LAWN CARE: HOA covers exterior maintenance and yard care.



• Application, Lease Terms, and Fees •



CREDIT SCORE REQUIREMENT: 620 minimum for all adults. May be negotiable in some cases based on other application criteria and the ability to pay additional Security Deposit.



APPLICATION FEE: $50 per adult (all adults occupying the property must complete their own application).



TENANT FEES: $75 Leasing Fee. If pets are permitted, $250 one-time Pet Fee. A $500 pet deposit will apply.



LEASE LENGTH: 12-24 months



*All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.*