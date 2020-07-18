12745 Columbine Street - 1.

Amenities
Opportunity to live in a spacious clean Thornton home with attached 2 car garage!
AVAILABILITY DATE: August 1st, 2020 with flexible start dates.
PET RESTRICTIONS: No pets permitted
• Property Description •
* Clean single-family home with hardwood floors, 3 bedrooms, and 2.5 bathrooms, plenty of storage.
* Vaulted ceilings with lots of natural light.
* 360 Fire Place
* Private patio facing open space.
* Attached 2-car garage, plenty of non-permitted, non-metered street parking directly in front of the property.
* Washer & Dryer included
* Central A/C
GARAGE/PARKING: Attached 2-car garage + driveway + street parking
KITCHEN/LAUNDRY APPLIANCES INCLUDED: Yes, all.
UTILITIES INCLUDED: Trash and Water
AIR CONDITIONING: Central A/C
LAWN CARE: HOA covers exterior maintenance and yard care.
• Application, Lease Terms, and Fees •
CREDIT SCORE REQUIREMENT: 620 minimum for all adults. May be negotiable in some cases based on other application criteria and the ability to pay additional Security Deposit.
APPLICATION FEE: $50 per adult (all adults occupying the property must complete their own application).
TENANT FEES: $75 Leasing Fee. If pets are permitted, $250 one-time Pet Fee. A $500 pet deposit will apply.
LEASE LENGTH: 12-24 months
*All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.*