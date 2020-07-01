All apartments in Thornton
12722 Bellaire St

12722 Bellaire Street · No Longer Available
Location

12722 Bellaire Street, Thornton, CO 80241

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
online portal
Spacious 2BD, 2BA Thornton Home with Extra Loft Space, Fenced Back Yard and 2 Car Garage - Located just a short drive from Northglenn and near several parks and schools, this single-family home features a fenced backyard, 2-car garage and vaulted ceilings in the living room. Equipped with a closet, the spacious loft area overlooks the living space downstairs and could be used as a third bedroom. Schedule a tour at Keyrenterdenver.com.

Virtual Tour: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jznMIcWBVVY&feature=youtu.be

THE IMPORTANT THINGS THAT YOU SHOULD KNOW

*No smoking
*One cat or small dog is negotiable.
*Tenants are responsible for all utilities.
*Lawn care package available for purchase.
*Lease Initiation Fee: Equivalent to 15% of one month's rent
*Refundable Security Deposit: Equivalent to 85% of one month's rent
*Tenant Advantage Program: $30 monthly fee which includes renters insurance plus additional services
*Leasing Broker: Michael Gibson, michael@keyrenterdenver.com
*Property Manager: Keyrenter Property Management - Denver
*Application processing time is 1-3 business days. Please review Keyrenter's Application Criteria prior to applying.
*Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply. All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change. Rent is subject to change.

TENANT ADVANTAGE PROGRAM!

Each Keyrenter resident is automatically enrolled in our Tenant Advantage Program which includes:

- Liability & Renters Insurance (property coverage of $100,000 and tenants personal contents up to $5,000)
- Filter Change Program (if furnace filters are needed in your home, they will be delivered to your home approximately every 90 days)
- Free Online ACH Payments (pay from your phone!)
- Online Portal (doc storage, online maintenance requests, etc)
- 24/7/365 emergency and maintenance support

Keyrenter Denver
2600 W 29th Ave, B, Denver, CO 80211
keyrenterdenver.com
(720) 547-6259

(RLNE2991964)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12722 Bellaire St have any available units?
12722 Bellaire St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Thornton, CO.
How much is rent in Thornton, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Thornton Rent Report.
What amenities does 12722 Bellaire St have?
Some of 12722 Bellaire St's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12722 Bellaire St currently offering any rent specials?
12722 Bellaire St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12722 Bellaire St pet-friendly?
Yes, 12722 Bellaire St is pet friendly.
Does 12722 Bellaire St offer parking?
Yes, 12722 Bellaire St offers parking.
Does 12722 Bellaire St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12722 Bellaire St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12722 Bellaire St have a pool?
No, 12722 Bellaire St does not have a pool.
Does 12722 Bellaire St have accessible units?
No, 12722 Bellaire St does not have accessible units.
Does 12722 Bellaire St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12722 Bellaire St has units with dishwashers.

