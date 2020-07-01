12722 Bellaire St

Amenities

Spacious 2BD, 2BA Thornton Home with Extra Loft Space, Fenced Back Yard and 2 Car Garage - Located just a short drive from Northglenn and near several parks and schools, this single-family home features a fenced backyard, 2-car garage and vaulted ceilings in the living room. Equipped with a closet, the spacious loft area overlooks the living space downstairs and could be used as a third bedroom. Schedule a tour at Keyrenterdenver.com.



Virtual Tour: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jznMIcWBVVY&feature=youtu.be



THE IMPORTANT THINGS THAT YOU SHOULD KNOW



*No smoking

*One cat or small dog is negotiable.

*Tenants are responsible for all utilities.

*Lawn care package available for purchase.

*Lease Initiation Fee: Equivalent to 15% of one month's rent

*Refundable Security Deposit: Equivalent to 85% of one month's rent

*Tenant Advantage Program: $30 monthly fee which includes renters insurance plus additional services

*Leasing Broker: Michael Gibson, michael@keyrenterdenver.com

*Property Manager: Keyrenter Property Management - Denver

*Application processing time is 1-3 business days. Please review Keyrenter's Application Criteria prior to applying.

*Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply. All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change. Rent is subject to change.



TENANT ADVANTAGE PROGRAM!



Each Keyrenter resident is automatically enrolled in our Tenant Advantage Program which includes:



- Liability & Renters Insurance (property coverage of $100,000 and tenants personal contents up to $5,000)

- Filter Change Program (if furnace filters are needed in your home, they will be delivered to your home approximately every 90 days)

- Free Online ACH Payments (pay from your phone!)

- Online Portal (doc storage, online maintenance requests, etc)

- 24/7/365 emergency and maintenance support



Keyrenter Denver

2600 W 29th Ave, B, Denver, CO 80211

keyrenterdenver.com

(720) 547-6259



(RLNE2991964)