1224 E. 130th Avenue #D Available 07/01/20 Awesome Hunters Glen Townhome - This exceptional property in Hunters Glen is located just off the north shore of the lake and has a breathtaking view of the Front Range Mountains which can be enjoyed especially from the wrap around deck. The living area has a vaulted ceiling to the second story which creates a wonderful open feeling. The roomy main floor master features a five piece bath with auxiliary heating for those chilly days. The second story includes two bedrooms, a full bath and a loft area. The full finished basement has an additional bedroom, three quarter bath and sitting room that is perfect for the visiting friend or relative. This home also includes an attached two car garage and all kitchen appliances. New granite kitchen counter tops are scheduled to be installed on July 1st. Hunters Glen features a marina at the lake, club house, picnic area and beautifully maintained common grounds. This property will be available by July 1st and is professionally managed by Real Estate Advantage, LLC.



(RLNE3323682)