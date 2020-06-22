All apartments in Thornton
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:12 PM

1224 E. 130th Avenue #D

1224 East 130th Avenue · (303) 588-4848
Location

1224 East 130th Avenue, Thornton, CO 80241

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 1224 E. 130th Avenue #D · Avail. Jul 1

$2,500

4 Bed · 3.5 Bath · 2430 sqft

Amenities

1224 E. 130th Avenue #D Available 07/01/20 Awesome Hunters Glen Townhome - This exceptional property in Hunters Glen is located just off the north shore of the lake and has a breathtaking view of the Front Range Mountains which can be enjoyed especially from the wrap around deck. The living area has a vaulted ceiling to the second story which creates a wonderful open feeling. The roomy main floor master features a five piece bath with auxiliary heating for those chilly days. The second story includes two bedrooms, a full bath and a loft area. The full finished basement has an additional bedroom, three quarter bath and sitting room that is perfect for the visiting friend or relative. This home also includes an attached two car garage and all kitchen appliances. New granite kitchen counter tops are scheduled to be installed on July 1st. Hunters Glen features a marina at the lake, club house, picnic area and beautifully maintained common grounds. This property will be available by July 1st and is professionally managed by Real Estate Advantage, LLC.

(RLNE3323682)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1224 E. 130th Avenue #D have any available units?
1224 E. 130th Avenue #D has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Thornton, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Thornton Rent Report.
What amenities does 1224 E. 130th Avenue #D have?
Some of 1224 E. 130th Avenue #D's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1224 E. 130th Avenue #D currently offering any rent specials?
1224 E. 130th Avenue #D isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1224 E. 130th Avenue #D pet-friendly?
No, 1224 E. 130th Avenue #D is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Thornton.
Does 1224 E. 130th Avenue #D offer parking?
Yes, 1224 E. 130th Avenue #D does offer parking.
Does 1224 E. 130th Avenue #D have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1224 E. 130th Avenue #D does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1224 E. 130th Avenue #D have a pool?
No, 1224 E. 130th Avenue #D does not have a pool.
Does 1224 E. 130th Avenue #D have accessible units?
No, 1224 E. 130th Avenue #D does not have accessible units.
Does 1224 E. 130th Avenue #D have units with dishwashers?
No, 1224 E. 130th Avenue #D does not have units with dishwashers.
