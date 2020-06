Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garage fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities garage

This nice open 2 bed has everything you could want. An oversize one car garage fenced and covered private patio, a large bedroom with his and hers closets. Hook ups for full size washer and dryer, and even a fire place. Call text or email for a private showing