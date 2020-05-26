11580 Madison Street

Amenities
Beautiful Home with Large Fenced Yard *Basement will be completely repainted!!!*
AVAILABILITY DATE: January 3, 2020, or up to 30 days out from this date.
PET RESTRICTIONS: Up to 2 dogs permitted with size and breed approval
• Property Description •
DESCRIPTION:
* Beautiful, spacious Thornton home
* 4 Bed/ 3 Bath
* Updated kitchen with granite countertops and stainless appliances
* Located on a cul-de-sac
* Large backyard with covered patio and built in grill!
* Basement will be entirely repainted!
* Washer & Dryer included
* Central A/C
* 2 Car Garage
GARAGE/PARKING: Attached 2-car garage
KITCHEN/LAUNDRY APPLIANCES INCLUDED: Yes, all.
FURNISHED: No
PROPERTY TYPE: Single Family Home, Detached
UTILITIES INCLUDED: Trash
YARD: Fenced yard
AIR CONDITIONING: Central A/C
LAWN CARE: Tenant responsibility.
AVERAGE UTILITY COST: $100
• Application, Lease Terms, and Fees •
CREDIT SCORE REQUIREMENT: 620 minimum for all adults. May be negotiable in some cases based on other application criteria and ability to pay additional Security Deposit.
APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 1-2 business days, same day in some cases
APPLICATION FEE: $50 per adult (all adults occupying the property must complete their own application). Fee disclosure: $18 for purchasing reports, $32 for processing labor and costs.
TENANT LEASING FEE: $75 (1-time fee paid when you sign the lease and submit the security deposit)
PET FEE: If pets are approved for this property, $250 for 1-2 pets, pets also require $500 added to your security deposit of 1 month's rent (all refundable).
LEASE LENGTH: 12-24 months
HOA FEE: Paid by the Owner
PROPERTY MANAGER: Whole Property Management
LEASING AGENT: Lindsey Root
*All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.*