Last updated January 13 2020 at 7:08 PM

11580 Madison Street

11580 Madison Street · No Longer Available
Location

11580 Madison Street, Thornton, CO 80233

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dogs allowed
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
furnished
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Beautiful Home with Large Fenced Yard *Basement will be completely repainted!!!*

AVAILABILITY DATE: January 3, 2020, or up to 30 days out from this date.
PET RESTRICTIONS: Up to 2 dogs permitted with size and breed approval

• Property Description •

DESCRIPTION:

* Beautiful, spacious Thornton home
* 4 Bed/ 3 Bath
* Updated kitchen with granite countertops and stainless appliances
* Located on a cul-de-sac
* Large backyard with covered patio and built in grill!
* Basement will be entirely repainted!
* Washer & Dryer included
* Central A/C
* 2 Car Garage

GARAGE/PARKING: Attached 2-car garage
KITCHEN/LAUNDRY APPLIANCES INCLUDED: Yes, all.
FURNISHED: No
PROPERTY TYPE: Single Family Home, Detached
UTILITIES INCLUDED: Trash
YARD: Fenced yard
AIR CONDITIONING: Central A/C
LAWN CARE: Tenant responsibility.
AVERAGE UTILITY COST: $100

• Application, Lease Terms, and Fees •

CREDIT SCORE REQUIREMENT: 620 minimum for all adults. May be negotiable in some cases based on other application criteria and ability to pay additional Security Deposit.
APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 1-2 business days, same day in some cases
APPLICATION FEE: $50 per adult (all adults occupying the property must complete their own application). Fee disclosure: $18 for purchasing reports, $32 for processing labor and costs.
TENANT LEASING FEE: $75 (1-time fee paid when you sign the lease and submit the security deposit)
PET FEE: If pets are approved for this property, $250 for 1-2 pets, pets also require $500 added to your security deposit of 1 month's rent (all refundable).
LEASE LENGTH: 12-24 months
HOA FEE: Paid by the Owner

PROPERTY MANAGER: Whole Property Management
LEASING AGENT: Lindsey Root

*All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.*

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11580 Madison Street have any available units?
11580 Madison Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Thornton, CO.
How much is rent in Thornton, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Thornton Rent Report.
What amenities does 11580 Madison Street have?
Some of 11580 Madison Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11580 Madison Street currently offering any rent specials?
11580 Madison Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11580 Madison Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 11580 Madison Street is pet friendly.
Does 11580 Madison Street offer parking?
Yes, 11580 Madison Street offers parking.
Does 11580 Madison Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11580 Madison Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11580 Madison Street have a pool?
No, 11580 Madison Street does not have a pool.
Does 11580 Madison Street have accessible units?
No, 11580 Madison Street does not have accessible units.
Does 11580 Madison Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 11580 Madison Street does not have units with dishwashers.

