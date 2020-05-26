11580 Madison Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning furnished granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly parking bbq/grill garage

Beautiful Home with Large Fenced Yard *Basement will be completely repainted!!!*



AVAILABILITY DATE: January 3, 2020, or up to 30 days out from this date.

PET RESTRICTIONS: Up to 2 dogs permitted with size and breed approval



DESCRIPTION:



* Beautiful, spacious Thornton home

* 4 Bed/ 3 Bath

* Updated kitchen with granite countertops and stainless appliances

* Located on a cul-de-sac

* Large backyard with covered patio and built in grill!

* Basement will be entirely repainted!

* Washer & Dryer included

* Central A/C

* 2 Car Garage



GARAGE/PARKING: Attached 2-car garage

KITCHEN/LAUNDRY APPLIANCES INCLUDED: Yes, all.

FURNISHED: No

PROPERTY TYPE: Single Family Home, Detached

UTILITIES INCLUDED: Trash

YARD: Fenced yard

AIR CONDITIONING: Central A/C

LAWN CARE: Tenant responsibility.

AVERAGE UTILITY COST: $100



• Application, Lease Terms, and Fees •



CREDIT SCORE REQUIREMENT: 620 minimum for all adults. May be negotiable in some cases based on other application criteria and ability to pay additional Security Deposit.

APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 1-2 business days, same day in some cases

APPLICATION FEE: $50 per adult (all adults occupying the property must complete their own application). Fee disclosure: $18 for purchasing reports, $32 for processing labor and costs.

TENANT LEASING FEE: $75 (1-time fee paid when you sign the lease and submit the security deposit)

PET FEE: If pets are approved for this property, $250 for 1-2 pets, pets also require $500 added to your security deposit of 1 month's rent (all refundable).

LEASE LENGTH: 12-24 months

HOA FEE: Paid by the Owner



PROPERTY MANAGER: Whole Property Management

LEASING AGENT: Lindsey Root



*All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.*