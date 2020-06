Amenities

in unit laundry dogs allowed

Unit Amenities in unit laundry Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly

I am subleasing my garden level basement. It is around 825 feet, you have a living area, dining area, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, and washer and dryer. We would share the kitchen and wash/dryer but thats it. I have a huge backyard and currently have a dog, I would consider 1 more. Serious inquiries only.Thanks!