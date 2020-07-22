All apartments in Thornton
1110 East 130th Avenue

Location

1110 East 130th Avenue, Thornton, CO 80241

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This stunning 3 bedroom, 3.5 bathroom townhome in Thornton will welcome you with 1,445 square feet of living space!

The kitchen comes complete with all stainless-steel appliances, granite countertops, an island, and a breakfast nook. Other great features of this home include air conditioning, an open floor plan, lots of natural light, ceiling fans, vaulted ceilings, washer and dryer hookups, a cozy fireplace, and a finished basement. Parking for this property is an attached 2 car garage.

Enjoy the wonderful weather of Colorado from the porch. Within walking distance are biking/walking trails, and Hunters Glen Lake. Also nearby are Cabelas, Denver Premium Outlets, Boondocks Food & Fun, Top Golf, and many more shopping/dining options. Travel is easy with quick access to I-25.

Nearby schools include Hunters Glen Elementary School, Century Middle School, and Mountain Range High School.

Sorry, no pets allowed.

Rent includes water, swear, trash, yard care, and snow removal.

Visit www.303rent.com/rentals to request an agent showing and submit your top 3 times for viewing. Please do not attempt to access the property without a confirmed appointment and an agent present.

Real Property Management Colorado
www.303rent.com
303-873-RENT(7368)

Equal Opportunity Housing
*All leases subject to application, administration and processing fees.
*Prices and availability subject to change.

Real Property Management Colorado, LLC cannot verify the accuracy of property information listed on third party sites. Please visit Real Property Management Colorado, LLCs website to confirm property information.

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1110 East 130th Avenue have any available units?
1110 East 130th Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Thornton, CO.
How much is rent in Thornton, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Thornton Rent Report.
What amenities does 1110 East 130th Avenue have?
Some of 1110 East 130th Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1110 East 130th Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1110 East 130th Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1110 East 130th Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1110 East 130th Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Thornton.
Does 1110 East 130th Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1110 East 130th Avenue offers parking.
Does 1110 East 130th Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1110 East 130th Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1110 East 130th Avenue have a pool?
No, 1110 East 130th Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1110 East 130th Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1110 East 130th Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1110 East 130th Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1110 East 130th Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
