1110 East 130th Avenue

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan fireplace granite counters patio / balcony range w/d hookup stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

This stunning 3 bedroom, 3.5 bathroom townhome in Thornton will welcome you with 1,445 square feet of living space!



The kitchen comes complete with all stainless-steel appliances, granite countertops, an island, and a breakfast nook. Other great features of this home include air conditioning, an open floor plan, lots of natural light, ceiling fans, vaulted ceilings, washer and dryer hookups, a cozy fireplace, and a finished basement. Parking for this property is an attached 2 car garage.



Enjoy the wonderful weather of Colorado from the porch. Within walking distance are biking/walking trails, and Hunters Glen Lake. Also nearby are Cabelas, Denver Premium Outlets, Boondocks Food & Fun, Top Golf, and many more shopping/dining options. Travel is easy with quick access to I-25.



Nearby schools include Hunters Glen Elementary School, Century Middle School, and Mountain Range High School.



Sorry, no pets allowed.



Rent includes water, swear, trash, yard care, and snow removal.



Visit www.303rent.com/rentals to request an agent showing and submit your top 3 times for viewing. Please do not attempt to access the property without a confirmed appointment and an agent present.



