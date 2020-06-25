Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

1101 Rowena St Available 06/24/19 Corner Lot 3BD, 2BA Thornton Home With Bonus Room, Fenced Yard, And Garage - THE BASICS



RENT: $1,930

BEDROOMS: 3 *plus 2 additional non-conforming bedrooms

BATHROOMS: 2

PARKING: detached 1-car garage and driveway



THE IMPORTANT THINGS THAT YOU SHOULD KNOW



*No smoking.

*Pets are negotiable.

*There is a $40 monthly water fee

*Refundable Security Deposit: Equivalent to 85% of a month's rent

*Nonrefundable Lease Initiation Fee: Equivalent to 15% of a month's rent

*Listing Broker: Alex Chapin-Koppel, alex@keyrenterdenver.com

*Property Manager: Keyrenter Denver

*Application processing time is 1-3 business days. Please review Keyrenter's Application Criteria prior to applying.

*Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply. All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change. Rent is subject to change.



Keyrenter Denver

2600 W 29th Ave, B, Denver, CO 80211

keyrenterdenver.com

720-739-3000



(RLNE3197051)