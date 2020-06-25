All apartments in Thornton
Thornton, CO
1101 Rowena St
1101 Rowena St

1101 Rowena Street · No Longer Available
Location

1101 Rowena Street, Thornton, CO 80229
South Thornton

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
range
oven
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
1101 Rowena St Available 06/24/19 Corner Lot 3BD, 2BA Thornton Home With Bonus Room, Fenced Yard, And Garage - THE BASICS

RENT: $1,930
BEDROOMS: 3 *plus 2 additional non-conforming bedrooms
BATHROOMS: 2
PARKING: detached 1-car garage and driveway

THE IMPORTANT THINGS THAT YOU SHOULD KNOW

*No smoking.
*Pets are negotiable.
*There is a $40 monthly water fee
*Refundable Security Deposit: Equivalent to 85% of a month's rent
*Nonrefundable Lease Initiation Fee: Equivalent to 15% of a month's rent
*Listing Broker: Alex Chapin-Koppel, alex@keyrenterdenver.com
*Property Manager: Keyrenter Denver
*Application processing time is 1-3 business days. Please review Keyrenter's Application Criteria prior to applying.
*Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply. All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change. Rent is subject to change.

Keyrenter Denver
2600 W 29th Ave, B, Denver, CO 80211
keyrenterdenver.com
720-739-3000

(RLNE3197051)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

