1101 Rowena St Available 06/24/19 Corner Lot 3BD, 2BA Thornton Home With Bonus Room, Fenced Yard, And Garage - THE BASICS
RENT: $1,930
BEDROOMS: 3 *plus 2 additional non-conforming bedrooms
BATHROOMS: 2
PARKING: detached 1-car garage and driveway
THE IMPORTANT THINGS THAT YOU SHOULD KNOW
*No smoking.
*Pets are negotiable.
*There is a $40 monthly water fee
*Refundable Security Deposit: Equivalent to 85% of a month's rent
*Nonrefundable Lease Initiation Fee: Equivalent to 15% of a month's rent
*Listing Broker: Alex Chapin-Koppel, alex@keyrenterdenver.com
*Property Manager: Keyrenter Denver
*Application processing time is 1-3 business days. Please review Keyrenter's Application Criteria prior to applying.
*Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply. All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change. Rent is subject to change.
