Last updated September 12 2019 at 4:12 PM

10371 Cook Way

10371 Cook Way · No Longer Available
Location

10371 Cook Way, Thornton, CO 80229
Quimby

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
garage
Schedule a showing at your convenience between 7:00am - 7:00pm. Visit www.rently.com and enter property # 985682.

This beautiful 2 bedroom condo has 2 bathrooms, and is located near 104th and Colorado Boulevard in Thornton!

There is an attached 1 car garage, as well as additional off street parking. Inside, there is a large, open floor plan, with vaulted ceilings, air conditioning, a gas fireplace, and a washer and dryer in the unit! The kitchen has plenty of cabinet space, a large dining area, an appliances which include a refrigerator, stove, dishwasher, and a garbage disposal.

Enjoy the wonderful weather of Colorado from the community pool, club house or fitness center. Within walking distance are biking/walking trails, Stonehocker Park, and Yorkborough Park. Also nearby are Safeway, Walgreens, Denver Premium Outlets, and many shopping/dining options. Travel is easy with quick access to I-25.

Sorry, no pets allowed.

Rent includes water, sewer, and trash.

Real Property Management Colorado
www.303rent.com
303-873-RENT(7368)

Equal Opportunity Housing
*All leases subject to application, administration and processing fees.
*Prices and availability subject to change.

Real Property Management Colorado, LLC cannot verify the accuracy of property information listed on third party sites. Please visit Real Property Management Colorado, LLCs website to confirm property information.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10371 Cook Way have any available units?
10371 Cook Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Thornton, CO.
How much is rent in Thornton, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Thornton Rent Report.
What amenities does 10371 Cook Way have?
Some of 10371 Cook Way's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10371 Cook Way currently offering any rent specials?
10371 Cook Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10371 Cook Way pet-friendly?
No, 10371 Cook Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Thornton.
Does 10371 Cook Way offer parking?
Yes, 10371 Cook Way offers parking.
Does 10371 Cook Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10371 Cook Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10371 Cook Way have a pool?
Yes, 10371 Cook Way has a pool.
Does 10371 Cook Way have accessible units?
No, 10371 Cook Way does not have accessible units.
Does 10371 Cook Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10371 Cook Way has units with dishwashers.
