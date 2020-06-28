10371 Cook Way

Amenities

Schedule a showing at your convenience between 7:00am - 7:00pm. Visit www.rently.com and enter property # 985682.



This beautiful 2 bedroom condo has 2 bathrooms, and is located near 104th and Colorado Boulevard in Thornton!



There is an attached 1 car garage, as well as additional off street parking. Inside, there is a large, open floor plan, with vaulted ceilings, air conditioning, a gas fireplace, and a washer and dryer in the unit! The kitchen has plenty of cabinet space, a large dining area, an appliances which include a refrigerator, stove, dishwasher, and a garbage disposal.



Enjoy the wonderful weather of Colorado from the community pool, club house or fitness center. Within walking distance are biking/walking trails, Stonehocker Park, and Yorkborough Park. Also nearby are Safeway, Walgreens, Denver Premium Outlets, and many shopping/dining options. Travel is easy with quick access to I-25.



Sorry, no pets allowed.



Rent includes water, sewer, and trash.



