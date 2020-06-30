10133 Eudora Ct

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan extra storage garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Completely remodeled and move-in ready!This Rare 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath is going to make you feel right at home. From the bright open concept when you walk in and the beautiful new carpet and paint, you will feel at home. The kitchen offers brand new stainless appliances, bright white cabinets with hardware an plenty of room for your family table. You 'll love the new windows and sliding glass door that looks right out into the backyard and the open space behind you. Upstairs offers 4 bedrooms and 2 full baths.You also have mountain views from many windows upstairs. Master bedroom offers a good-sized walk-in closet and ceiling fan. Garage is oversized with extra storage space. Quiet location in neigborhood with open space behind and park nearby.

