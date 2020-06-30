All apartments in Thornton
10133 Eudora Ct
10133 Eudora Ct

10133 Eudora Court · No Longer Available
Location

10133 Eudora Court, Thornton, CO 80229

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dogs allowed
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Available 06/20/21 Eudora Ct - Property Id: 229381

Completely remodeled and move-in ready!This Rare 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath is going to make you feel right at home. From the bright open concept when you walk in and the beautiful new carpet and paint, you will feel at home. The kitchen offers brand new stainless appliances, bright white cabinets with hardware an plenty of room for your family table. You 'll love the new windows and sliding glass door that looks right out into the backyard and the open space behind you. Upstairs offers 4 bedrooms and 2 full baths.You also have mountain views from many windows upstairs. Master bedroom offers a good-sized walk-in closet and ceiling fan. Garage is oversized with extra storage space. Quiet location in neigborhood with open space behind and park nearby.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/229381
Property Id 229381

(RLNE5605138)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10133 Eudora Ct have any available units?
10133 Eudora Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Thornton, CO.
How much is rent in Thornton, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Thornton Rent Report.
What amenities does 10133 Eudora Ct have?
Some of 10133 Eudora Ct's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dogs allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10133 Eudora Ct currently offering any rent specials?
10133 Eudora Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10133 Eudora Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 10133 Eudora Ct is pet friendly.
Does 10133 Eudora Ct offer parking?
Yes, 10133 Eudora Ct offers parking.
Does 10133 Eudora Ct have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10133 Eudora Ct offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10133 Eudora Ct have a pool?
No, 10133 Eudora Ct does not have a pool.
Does 10133 Eudora Ct have accessible units?
No, 10133 Eudora Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 10133 Eudora Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 10133 Eudora Ct does not have units with dishwashers.

